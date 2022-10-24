Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as new Head Coach

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 26: Unai Emery, Head Coach of Villarreal CF celebrates with the UEFA Europa League Trophy following victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at Gdansk Arena on May 26, 2021 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have unveiled Unai Emery as their new Head Coach after paying his £5.2m release clause, swiftly following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

Emery will not begin his coaching duties until November 1st following work permit formalities, being thrown straight into the deep end with back-to-back games against Manchester United.

Honours and achievements

Emery leaves Villarreal no doubt as a club legend, having delivered their first ever major trophy, defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final 2020-21.

A proven winner, he has won the competition three times with Sevilla as well as seven honours with Paris Saint-Germain.

He took Villarreal on a magical journey to the Champions League semi-final for the first time in their history after pulling off a shock win against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Unai Emery, Head coach of Villarreal holds the UEFA Europa trophy as he celebrate with teammates following the UEFA Europa League Final between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at Gdansk Arena on May 26, 2021 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel - Pool/Getty Images)

His appointment at Villarreal followed his sacking at Arsenal in 2019 after just over a season in charge.

In his time in North London, he took the Gunners on the cusp of European glory, losing the Europa League final to Chelsea.

He also narrowly missed out on the top 4- finishing a point behind arch-rivals Tottenham.

The club statement read:

"Unai joins from Villareal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semi- finals of the Champions League last season.

"A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

"He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint-Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophee des Champions."

Coach of PSG Unai Emery, Neymar Jr celebrate during the French Ligue 1 Championship Trophy Ceremony at Parc des Princes stadium on May 12, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

What can Villa fans expect?

The capture of Emery is certainly a statement from Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris as the Villains continue their quest for the promised land of European football.

With a wealth of success in this field, it looks like they have landed the right man to take the Midlands club back where they belong.

The Guardian reports that he is going to be backed with significant funds in January, so it may not be too long before Villa start climbing up the table.

Villa comfortably dismantled Brentford 4-0 at the weekend with caretaker manager Aaron Danks opting for a 4-2-3-1 system.

This style is a key element of Emery's tactical philosophy with this said to be a factor in the hierarchy's decision to hire the Spaniard.

Tactically elite, he favours a double pivot which solidifies the defence and the four attackers allows for swift counter attacks after soaking up pressure through an organised shape.

A higher line would be enforced with intense pressing in order to keep the space between the lines compact.

With Villa already having two attacking workhorses at their disposal in Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, it could work a treat.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates with teammate Danny Ings after scoring their team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford FC at Villa Park. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Who could benefit from the appointment?

The Spaniard's arrival in November could help bring out the best of Emi Buendia who flourishes as a number ten who is allowed creative freedom to roam.

Buendia can also mirror the role of Ever Banega at Sevilla- a creative Argentinian who can drive from the midfield but can also control the tempo by dropping deeper as well as being a tenacious tackler.

Another player who could benefit under Emery is Cameron Archer due to his trust in youth. Archer has only played 37 minutes in the league this campaign but this could be about to change.

At Arsenal, Emery gave debuts to Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock.

With Archer set to be handed more opportunities, this could be a breakout season for the England Under 21 international.

Christian Purslow and co will be delighted that they have secured the services of one of the most decorated and experienced managers in Europe who will look to prove his doubters wrong and leave a positive legacy in England this time round.