Newcastle United vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Almost a full 12 months have passed since the last meeting between Newcastle United and West Ham. That was a fixture that both teams approached in vastly different states, compared to the present day.

The Hammers entered that match sat in fifth place, albeit having played a few more games than their closest rivals beneath them. Whereas at that time, Newcastle’s focus was firmly set on avoiding relegation – the Magpies were sat in 17th place for that trip to London Stadium.

However, for both teams, the signs of their form shifting had already begun to show.

After their lightning start to the 2021/22 season, David Moyes’ team began to stutter through their campaign – a trend which has not been averted, ever since. Whereas, after the arrival of Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s revival had already yielded three consecutive wins – triple the amount they managed during the first 20 league games of that season – entering that fixture.

A 1-1 draw, in which Newcastle looked the better side, was the outcome of that late February 2022 encounter.

In the current season’s table, the positions of both teams now mirror those of this time during the previous campaign. The Magpies enter the fixture having lost just one league game all season and with an unbeaten home record to protect. Howe’s team have comfortably the best defensive unit of the season – conceding five less goals than second-best Arsenal.

Just one win in their three recent fixtures against Leeds, Fulham and Crystal Palace will be a slight concern. However, midweek qualification for the EFL Cup final is, probably, more likely to be the talk of the town at the moment.

A fairly positive run, when contrasted to most of this season, has ensured that West Ham remain above the relegation zone ahead of this difficult trip. Most recently, wins against Everton and Derby have helped to ease some of the pressure building up on Moyes.

With the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds soon to commence, tomorrow’s visitors will hope to be able to afford to focus on that, rather than the threat of relegation, heading into the final couple of months of the season.

Team News

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was shown a straight red card late on during Tuesday's EFL Cup win against Southampton. As a result, the Brazilian will miss his team’s next three Premier League fixtures – allowing him the chance to be available for the final against Manchester United.

Joelinton may be moved back into midfield to cover his compatriot’s absence. Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy or new signing, Anthony Gordon, may be the names able to come into Howe’s XI.

Otherwise, it is unlikely that Newcastle’s team will change at all from midweek.

Alexander Isak is a doubt – he came off in added time, after being brought on as a substitute midway through the second half against Southampton.

Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Javi Manquillo remain out injured.

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

A pair of 2-0 wins against Everton and at Derby will entice Moyes to maintain the 5-4-1 system which helped them gain the positive results during those meetings.

West Ham seem likely to revert to almost the same XI which started the Everton game. Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma were all rested during the trip to Derby, with only the latter coming off the bench to get some minutes.

The impressive performance of Tomas Soucek may tempt Moyes to maintain the Czech midfielder’s place in the XI, however. This might mean one of the more forward players missing out – most likely Benrahma.

Kurt Zouma’s injury will not allow West Ham to field an identical XI to their last league match. Thilo Kehrer should partner Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna in the middle of defence – the same partnership which kept a clean sheet in the third round of the FA Cup.

Predicted Lineups

(4-2-3-1) Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S. Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

(5-4-1) Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio.

Key Players

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It is no coincidence that Trippier's arrival to the North East in January 2022 coincided with Newcastle's subsequent rise from the depths of the Premier League table.

The 32-year-old has been immense at both ends of the pitch for his team, putting in consistent, top-quality performances.

From full-back, he has created 16 big chances and averaged 3.0 key passes per game for Newcastle this season – totals only topped across the Premier League by Kevin de Bruyne (20 & 3.4).

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Bowen has been unable to maintain last season's league form, which helped the winger earn places in the England senior squad throughout 2022.

His combined total of 22 league goals and assists from 2021/22 stands largely over the disappointing total of just four, during this campaign.

However, a double against Everton last time around in the Premier League, followed up by a goal in the win against Derby represents a strong recent run of form for Bowen.

With still so much to play for this season, West Ham will be desperately hoping that Bowen may be starting to channel his form of this time last year.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

St. James' Park will be the venue for Saturday's late kick-off.

What time is kick-off?

This fixture is scheduled for 17:30 BST, on Saturday evening.

How can I watch?

Live coverage is scheduled on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers within the U.K.