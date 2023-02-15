Three things we learnt from Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City

ONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A champions' performance from Manchester City against their main title rivals, Arsenal, resulted in a massive 3-1 away win.

The first half saw both teams create more than enough chances to take the lead. However, it was a mistake from Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu who undercooked his pass to Ramsdale which gave Kevin de Bruyne the opportunity to lift the ball over the stranded keeper.

The hosts then grew into the game with Nketiah coming close with a header. Despite these chances, it was a stroke of luck that got Arsenal into the game when they were awarded a soft penalty by referee Anthony Taylor.

It was Bakayo Saka who stepped up and sent Ederson the wrong way to level the game going into half-time.

The second half was not so tightly contested with Manchester City controlling the ball and having the majority of chances. The visitors thought they had been awarded a penalty of their own when Gabriel brought down Erling Haaland. However, the Norwegian striker was judged to have been offside in the build-up.

The pressure finally told when a well-worked attack found its way to Jack Grealish, who slotted the ball under Ramsdale to restore the City lead.

City finally put the game to bed, when a brilliant run from De Bruyne gave him the opportunity to give the ball to Haaland in space who finally got his goal in the game.

Here are some of the main talking points from last night:

Champions for a reason

Despite looking slightly off their magnificent self in spells this season, Manchester City once again showed that they are still the reigning champions and why.

It would have been easy for City to let this game get away from them. Losing a lead to a soft penalty decision and then for VAR to take away one of their own would have made many teams give up. However, The Sky Blues took control of the game and took all three points back to Manchester.

Another wobble for Arteta and his men

Arsenal seemed almost unstoppable coming into the World Cup break, but have now dropped ten points in their last six Premier League games - not exactly title winning form.

While the Gunners still have a game in hand and could restore a three-point lead, with a trip to the Etihad still to come, this may have been a wobble too many.

De Bruyne masterclass

It seems almost pointless highlighting the performance of a player who can perform to the standard de Bruyne can week in week out. However, with his team needing a big performance in their biggest game of the season so far, the Belgian did not disappoint.

After opening the scoring in the first half, he then orchestrated a brilliant City defensive performance in the second half, before getting an assist for the final, game winning goal.

With 12 assists and four goals to his name, it is easy to see who is dragging City to another title charge this season.