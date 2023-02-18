Chelsea 0-1 Southampton: Ward-Prowse magic increases pressure on Potter

Southampton claimed a special 1-0 win against Chelsea, thanks to a spectacular strike from James Ward-Prowse.

It was a dull match at Stamford Bridge until Ward-Prowse scored a stunning free-kick in first half stoppage time. The midfielder fired his effort into the bottom left corner, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance. Chelsea struggled to control the match in the first half, which continued a concerning trend in recent weeks.

In the second half, Chelsea's tempo increased. Graham Potter changed the attacking lineup in the second half, but they still could not break down the Saints' defence. It was a special win for the relegation-threatened side.

The flow of the match was continually disrupted due to injury delays and fouls, which helped the visitors frustrate Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The result sees Southampton stay 20th, but they move three points closer to survival. Chelsea remain tenth, with pressure beginning to build on manager Potter.

Up next, the Blues travel to arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday, whilst Southampton travel up to Leeds for a crucial match in their relegation battle.

Story of the match

Chelsea made six changes from their 1-0 midweek defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Benoit Badiashile and Cesar Azpilicueta joined the backline. Mateo Kovacic partnered Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, whilst Mason Mount, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana created a new frontline for the Blues.

The visitors made three changes to the team that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday. Mohamed Elyounoussi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Stuart Armstrong came in for the Saints' first match since Nathan Jones was sacked.

Southampton very nearly took a surprise lead at Stamford Bridge early on. Kamaldeen Sulemana capitalised on Badiashile's mistake at the back, before Kepa blocked his low shot. The rebound fell to Armstrong, but his low effort was cleared off the line by Kalidou Koulibaly.

It was a sluggish start from the hosts. The Senegalese centre-back earnt himself a yellow card in the fourth minute for a rash tackle on Paul Onuachu.

The Blues began to settle down 15 minutes in. Despite this, the visitors had 67% possession after 23 minutes. The rhythm of the match was disrupted by consistent injury delays and fouls in the first half.

Azpilicueta came close to giving Chelsea the lead 28 minutes in, but his powerful shot could only hit the side-netting. Joao Felix had a golden chance to open the scoring, yet he could not connect onto Azpilicueta's cross strongly enough. That was the closest Chelsea came in the first half.

In the opening minute of added time, the hosts were stunned by Southampton. The Saints took the lead through a classic Ward-Prowse goal. The captain lined up a free-kick from 25 yards, and fired it into the bottom left corner. The 28-year-old ran towards the away end to celebrate his stunning strike.

James Ward-Prowse celebrates his goal. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

It was sloppy from Chelsea to give away a free-kick in a dangerous area, especially when the greatest free-kick taker in the world is playing against you. The English midfielder is well-known for his set piece quality, and he showed that once again in West London.

Chelsea made two changes at the start of the second half. Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana came on for Datro Fofana and Koulibaly. It was the Frenchman's first appearance since the start of October for the Blues.

Sterling nearly made an immediate impact. He fought off Maitland-Niles down the left flank, before dinking in an inviting cross into the box. Mason Mount tried to latch onto it, but he fell just short.

Sterling had another chance to equalise minutes later; he had a low effort directed towards the bottom right corner powerfully blocked in the box. Chelsea's tempo drastically improved in the second half, and it seemed only a matter of time until they equalised.

However, Southampton stayed firm at the back. The hosts made another two attacking substitutes 65 minutes in; Mykhaylo Mudryk and Kai Havertz came on for Madueke and Mount.

It provided the hosts with fresh energy in the final third and it very nearly paid off minutes later. Havertz latched onto a delightful through ball in behind from Sterling. The German played it back to the winger, who was ten yards out, but his low effort was valiantly blocked by Maitland-Niles.

The hosts somehow failed to equalise just after. Havertz whipped in a delightful cross towards the six yard box. Sterling's initial effort from the cross was cleared off the line, before his second effort was cleared over the bar by the Saints. The visitors were hanging on to their 1-0 lead.

Raheem Sterling sees his effort cleared off the line. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

After relentless pressure, Southampton had a rare foray forward with 18 minutes left. Walcott whipped in a low cross towards Armstrong, but he was denied by the on-rushing goalkeeper.

There was worrying scenes following Southampton's chance. Sekou Mara tried a spectacular overhead kick, but kicked Azpilicueta in the head by accident. Both medical teams rushed onto the pitch to provide assistance. The Spaniard was stretchered off after a lengthy spell of treatment, with Trevoh Chalobah replacing him.

Twelve minutes were added on in second half stoppage time, mainly due to the lengthy delay from Azpilicueta's injury. Southampton frustrated the hosts due to their effective time-wasting ever since the opening goal.

Chelsea pressured Southampton time and time again, but they could not find the equaliser. They threw everything forward, but that meant they lost composure in the final third. It was a spirited defensive performance from the team based on the south coast, which led them to three crucial points.

Player of the match

Where would Southampton be without this man? James Ward-Prowse showed his class once again in West London.

His stunning free-kick gave all three points to the Saints. The set-piece was unstoppable from the Englishman. It was placed perfectly in the corner, and it showed his quality from distance.

Ward-Prowse runs towards the away end. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

In open play, Ward-Prowse provided Southampton with composure and patience in a tough battle. The 28-year-old will be crucial in the Saints' relegation battle, especially if he continues to perform like he did today.