Bromley 0-3 York City: Ravens wrecked by merciless Minstermen

York City pulled apart ten-man Bromley on a night which could prove vital in the former's National League status, as they move six points clear of relegation.

It was an incident a minute before the break that would effectively decide the game - hosts 'keeper Reice Charles-Cook was shown red as a result of denying Mitch Hancox a clear goalscoring opportunity.

A penalty was also awarded to the Minstermen, which captain Lenell John-Lewis marvelously dispatched into the top corner, to see his side in front heading into the interval.

Ryan Fallowfield made it two, 65 minutes in, rocketing home from the edge of the box, before substitute Luke James converted with a classy looping header on his return from injury, to top off a brilliant performance.

Story of the match

Bromley were perhaps deservedly denied a win over Notts County at the weekend, with the title challengers leveling late in added time - off the back of that point, FA Trophy winning boss Andy Woodman made a single change to his starters, as Louis Dennis came in for Jude Arthurs.

Succeeding a couple of unlucky defeats down in Eastleigh and Dagenham, interim manager Michael Morton chose a more defensive approach for his Minstermen side to face the Ravens, with young goalscorer Shaqai Forde dropping out, and veteran midfielder Paddy McLaughlin joining the midfield.

The hosts started off the better of the two sides, but their early pressure had no reward, while City were first to have a try at goal.

13 minutes into the game, a corner towards the back post was met by the head of Michael Duckworth, but he just couldn't direct it towards goal, powering over the top.

Merely sixty seconds later, a delivery which was pretty much a carbon copy of the previous chance, again pinpointed a certain Duckworth, who this time, chose to go in with his knee, but similarly, ended up wide of the mark.

A minute shy of the break, as a rather monotonous first half entered its closing stages, came a moment which would put the Ravens' playoff charge in huge jeopardy.

Taking a split-second too long on the ball at the back, Bromley's Corey Whitely was dispossessed by York's Ryan Fallowfield, leaving Mitch Hancox to run through on goal, only to be brought down by 'keeper Reice Charles-Cook on setting foot into the box.

That was to be the last action the 28-year-old would involve himself in for a few weeks - it came as no surprise that the referee didn't hesitate in pointing to the spot, and brandishing a red card.

To make things even worse for Andy Woodman and his side, no goalkeeper was named among the substitutes, therefore defender Besart Toppaloj offered to venture outside his comfort zone and take his place between the sticks. Skipper Lenell John-Lewis was the obvious choice to step up for the spot-kick, and made no mistake, perfectly placing into the top-left corner.

That was the first half done and dusted, and it left City in a fantastic position to go on and secure a win that could prove massive in the course of the season.

With the momentum gained, York aimed to begin the second 45 in the same fashion, and nearly did, as goalscorer John-Lewis latched onto a Hancox cross, stabbing narrowly wide of the goalframe, shortly after returning.

A rare opportunity for the hosts arrived soon after, with Harry Forster finding space to shoot outside the area, and hitting one low, though Ryan Whitley got down well to claim.

A couple of John-Lewis chances then ensued, but the prolific striker couldn't manage to strike on target with either, firstly arrowing slightly wide of the bottom corner, before nodding over from a corner.

Twenty minutes into the second half, the Minstermen found themselves two goals to the good, through unlikely scorer Fallowfield. A dash towards the edge of the 18-yard box resulted in the wing-back unleashing an unstoppable rocket beyond the stand-in stopper.

He could even have made it a brace a matter of seconds following the restart, bursting through, but failing to create some déjà vu, blasting high, and over the crossbar.

Heading into the final twenty minutes, City put the cherry on top of a perfect cake, as substitute Luke James marvelously flicked home with his head from the perimeter of the box, to seal the deal.

Three huge goals were traded in for three massive points, and there is no doubt than that journey back to North Yorkshire will be made a lot sweeter with the result.

ELATION: York City fans during the 3-0 demolition of the Ravens (Photo: Martin Greig/Martin Greig Photography)

It moves the Minstermen six points clear of the drop zone, and in Bromley's case, they sit five adrift of the playoffs.

Player of the match

Ryan Fallowfield (York City)

The wing-back was much to thank for the first two goals, nicking the ball off a Bromley man in the lead-up to the red card, and smashing home for the second.

An all-round good performance from the City man.