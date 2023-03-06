Bromley vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 37, 2023

York City make yet another long trip down south on Tuesday, as Bromley await their visit, less than 70 hours since the former were harshly beaten at Dagenham.

That would extend their league record to just three wins across 23 games, and none on the road since early December.

Fatigued and demoralised, Michael Morton's side just keep on fighting, but with no reward coming from it, although they will desperately hope they can swing fortunes in their favour in mid-week, and grab a hugely vital three points, which will prove crucial in their survival plan.

It's easier said than done for the Minstermen, and a playoff-chasing Bromley team cannot be taken lightly, despite York's lucky 2-1 win over them earlier in the campaign.

Andy Woodman's Ravens are in great form, as they prepare for a second consecutive home match, defeated only once in their last eleven, and in fact, have allowed just two visiting National League outfits to pick up victories.

It wouldn't be abnormal to expect the points to be shared between Bromley and City, with only Yeovil drawing more games than the hosts in 2022/23.

Team News

Bromley

Ex-Minsterman Byron Webster won't be making an appearance against his former club, as he suffers from injury.

Star striker Michael Cheek's potential absence will be a relief for the visitors if he isn't named in the starting eleven, plus Charley Kendall is too a doubt.

York City

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross remains out with concussion - homegrown stopper Ryan Whitley will once again start between the sticks.

Interim manager Morton has confirmed Cardiff City loanee Ollie Tanner will not be travelling down with the team, while returning defender Adam Crookes will be.

Sam Sanders and Alex Hurst are beginning to get back on the training pitch following injuries, but won't be available to face Bromley.

Winger Nathan Thomas also is nowhere near full fitness yet, and continues to recover from a long-term injury.

Likely Lineups

Bromley

Charles-Cook; Fisher, Reynolds, Sowunmi, Topalloj, Whitely; Vennings, Stirk, Dennis; Marriott, Cheek

York City

Whitley; Fallowfield, Kouogun, Ellis, Whittle; Pybus, Duckworth, Dyson, Hancox; John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Michael Cheek (Bromley)

Should Bromley's star man Cheek return from injury in time for York, there is such guarantee that he will find the back of the net, despite a drop in form this season.

A proven goalscorer at his level, the 31-year-old has a mammoth 125 career goals, coming from over 300 appearances.

The Minstermen were able to keep him quiet earlier in the term, although they were denied a place at Wembley last year, mostly due a Cheek second half brace, which they won't want a repeat of on Tuesday.

Michael Cheek sent the Ravens to Wembley just over a year ago (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Shaqai Forde (York City)

On loan from London side Watford, the 18-year-old has adjusted well to life in the fifth tier, netting on an initial cameo at Gateshead, before becoming the youngest ever City player to score a hat-trick, and on his home debut too.

Since then, Forde has gone on to tally up six goals in nine appearances for his temporary club, and oozing pure class up front, looks to add to that on Tuesday.

York's super striker Shaq Forde on the ball for parent club Watford (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how Bromley and York City have fared in past clashes:

13/09/2022: York City 2-1 Bromley (National League)

02/04/2022: Bromley 3-1 York City (FA Trophy Semi-Final)

04/04/2017: York City 0-2 Bromley (National League)

26/11/2016: Bromley 3-0 York City (National League)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Bromley's Hayes Lane.

It is set to be the Minstermen's third-ever trip to the 5,000 capacity arena, having shipped three goals in each of the previous two.

Hayes Lane under the lights (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The Ravens may have quite some advantage going into this one, playing on their usual artificial turf.

What time is kickoff?

As with all other league fixtures taking place on Tuesday evening, the game will kick off at 7:45pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and although it is not all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online, in advance.

If you are unable to attend, you can stream the match on National League TV for just £9.50.

Alternatively, BBC Radio York will be providing live commentary, while both clubs will update their social media feeds throughout the game.