Holleran set to celebrate 650 in charge

Tony Blair, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has been outlasted six Prime Ministers in his role and is now set to celebrate his 650th game in charge of the Brakes, an accolade not achieved by many managers in the game.

The 52 year old has been barking instructions from the dugout at Your Co-op Community Stadium since November 2009 when he took over from previous manager Jason Cadden who himself spent nine years at the club before being relieved of his duties.

Tuesday's opponents for Leamington, Brackley Town, were visitors to Warwickshire when Holleran celebrated 500 in charge in 2019 as the hosts marched out 2-0 winners on their manager's big day.

Holleran pre-Leamington

Before he got his chance in the dugout at the Brakes, Holleran's playing career started as a scholar at Birmingham City. He turned out for Alvechurch and Solihull Borough but two separate knee injuries forced him into an early retirement.

His first management job came at Kings Norton Town before moving into a coaching role at Solihull Borough, later assuming the manager's position. He has two promotions to his name in one season as he left Borough midway through the season to join Halesowen Town, both sides ended up getting promoted at the end of the season.

The Yeltz won the Worcestershire Senior Cup and reached the First Round of the FA Cup under Holleran's guidance, before he moved on to Rushall Olympic where his success continued in the form of two play-off finishes and achieving the club's best ever FA Cup run.

After leaving the Pics, he joined up with Sutton Coldfield Town in an assistant manager role but didn't last a year as the Royals' number two as Leamington swooped.

Rise, fall and rise again at Leam

Taking in the job at Leamington was a tough feat for Holleran, with lots of Brakes fans still upset about the departure of previous long serving manger Jason Cadden. Speaking to the Leamington Courier in 2019, he revealed how hard he realised the job was going to be:

"I've got to be honest with you, after a month in the job and realising the affection for the previous manager - turning up at Tiverton and seeing all the supporters wearing Jason Cadden masks - I didn't think I'd last six months!"

He quickly implemented his style on the Leamington side and play-off heartbreak did not stop him as he led his side to become Southern League champions for the first time since 1983, giving the Brakes a return to the National League after a 30 year absence.

A fantastic first season where Leamington finished above the likes of Stockport County was followed up by the so-called second season syndrome as no win in the second half of the season saw the Warwickshire outfit relegated.

The board stuck with Hollers, and he rewarded their choice with two play-off final appearances in a row. They lost the first one away at Hungerford Town but made no mistake a year later at home to Hitchin Town as they stepped back into the National League.

Leamington are now in their sixth National League North season in a row, with Holleran certainly cementing his side as an established outfit in the second tier of non-league football. He has also won three Birmingham Senior Cup titles at the Brakes making Leamington the most successful non-league side in the history of the competition.

An eye for talent

During his time at Your Co-op Community Stadium, Holleran has moved several players into the full time game in turn earning Leamington respect as a side who constantly produces fine young players.

His first success was Jacob Blyth who moved on to Leicester City in 2012. Danny Newton was Leamington's captain in their second National League North season and found himself playing in the EFL after a spell at Tamworth. Speaking about Newton being one of his star players, Holleran told the Leamington Courier:

"Danny Newton stands out. He had a couple of colossal seasons. He was so wholehearted. He had the heart of an aeroplane, he would give you everything every week."

A pivotal figure in gaining promotion with Leamington, Courtney Baker-Richardson made the step up from the Southern League to the Premier League as he joined Swansea City in 2017. He scored 4 in 17 for the Swans and can now be found at Crewe Alexandra.

Matt Stenson and Jack Edwards both stepped up to National League side Solihull Moors, the latter is now Holleran's captain, and players such as Dan Udoh who famously scored at Anfield for Shrewsbury Town turned out for the Brakes on loan.

Colby Bishop and Josh March were strikers sold to Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers in successive seasons before Sam Osborne and Kyle Morrison made the switch to full time football at AFC Fylde in 2021 and 2022.