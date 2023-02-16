The return to the golden age for Newcastle United

Optimism, adrenaline and disappointment are among what Newcastle United fans have felt the past few days as they competed in their first cup final since 1999, losing out to the in-form Manchester United.

But more importantly, the club that was a sleeping giant has now awoken and an auspicious-looking future inevitably awaits for the Magpies despite their Wembley woe, as they head into phase two of their owner's plan.

Over 2046 minutes played this season, countless goal-scoring opportunities squandered, and some rather questionable VAR decisions against them, only one team has managed to defeat Eddie Howe's men.

It sees the North East club currently placed in the perpetually desired Europa League spot, and on track to produce their best season in over 20 years.

The city is electric, the fans are exultant - Newcastle United is back and ready to return to 'The Golden Age ̶o̶f̶ ̶r̶o̶c̶k̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶r̶o̶l̶l̶ of Football'.

A land deemed imaginary by many is in reaching grasps, as the Geordies odyssey through the tough has finally turned a page to a new prosperous chapter where the club will undoubtedly reach the highs of the past - and ultimately bleed success.

Amanda Staveley assured that the days of triumph will come and Newcastle will conquer just about everything:

Amanda Staveley spitting facts on Talksport ⚫️⚪️🔥 pic.twitter.com/oqourubGos

Before Eddie Howe's men are able to 'go big' in the summer and reach the forever desired Golden Age of substantial funds, granting them access to some of the world's best, they still have 15 Premier League matches to play, and the competition for a European spot is becoming more fierce by the day.

Riddled with inconsistency and absent of their manager, Tottenham are still in prime position to qualify for the Champions League - currently placed fourth in the league, four points behind the Red Devils. The London club pose a major threat on Newcastle's chances to reach the European competition.

The only team to successfully nullify Howe's 4-3-3 pressing system and United's dark arts have seemingly hit some form, at last. Liverpool are slowly but surely creeping up the table and now find themselves just two points behind Newcastle, after their 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Performing consistently for Marco Silva are the Cottagers, a team that has managed more wins than 75% of the league, and are still lurking in seventh place, poised to overtake the Magpies.

Then you have Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford as the only other realistic live contenders - based on the assumption that the top three is now solidified.

What do Newcastle have to change to get a European place?

Newcastle United in training (Photo by Serena Taylor via GettyImages)

Howe, the man of many answers, praised for his intellectual thought and obsession with the game must find the answer, and, more importantly, the solution to Newcastle's drop in form.

VAVEL could spend an extensive amount of time and go into meticulous detail of all the problems the Geordies have faced post-world cup, but that would be another article itself - here is a list of the current habitual issues that need to be fixed on Tyneside.

Firstly, the combination link-up play between Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier has well and truly been sussed out by most defences in the league. The quick one two's and alternating overlaps between the duo has been nullified and become very predictable.

Almiron's purple patch is over, and has been for a while. Although the Paraguayan has been putting in borderline credible performances, and is still United's top scorer, he is half the player he was at the start of the season and seems void of that clinical edge he showed for a while.

Callum Wilson and his lethargic legs. An apt analogy I'd like to use here in regard to the horse racing world is that he primed himself all season for one particular race (getting in the England World Cup squad), and has then been a non-trier since.

Perhaps harsh as his Carabao final showing was slightly improved to recent matches, but again not effective as he was pre-Qatar.

The Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin dilemma triangle. Headaches, perhaps even migraines, for the Newcastle boss who will be scratching his head over who is to be dropped, with Bruno Guimarães returning to Premier League duties.

Does Joelinton move back out to LW, with Willock pairing up with Longstaff and Guimaraes in the middle? Or do we see the Frenchman step aside for the alternating Willock and Joelinton combination in the LCM and LW positions? Will Longstaff keep his place? - Howe has been loyal to the 25-year-old all season.

The enigma of Alexander Isak. What is his best position and how does he fit into the starting XI? The Swedish international has been deployed as a winger, striker and a number ten thus far.

Arguably, the 23-year-old has been most effective in that attacking playmaker role that allows him to drop and pick the ball up from the wing position. This lets him use his quick acceleration to unleash his trademark diagonal sprints at the opposition's defence.

Anthony Gordon, is the £40 million signing now ready to start? Howe hinted in today's press conference that he is.

This could see Saint-Maximin deployed at right wing - a position he has proven to be more clinical in, which would see Almiron dropped to the bench for the first time this season.

Local hero, Dan Burn, and his poor recent performances. Is it time for Matt Targett to reclaim his place at left back with the former Aston Villa player now fully fit?

Newcastle have the fourth tallest team in the league, and are ranked second for the amount of corners they have had this season (159). Despite this, United have been wasteful and have only managed to convert four of them.

A combination of poor delivery and lack of composure has contributed to this. Howe must work out how to enhance Newcastle's aerial threat from corners and set pieces to help rebalance their now negative xG.

However, even if Newcastle fail to reach a European competition this season, fans have a huge right to remain excited for the upcoming summer transfer window, which could prove to be the most significant in the club's history.

They have well and truly outperformed all odds so far this season, and there is little doubt in the north east air that Howe will be able to put his men back on track.

Ultimately though, the Golden Age is near for the Magpies, and they are inevitably destined to be victorious once again.