Newcastle vs Wolves: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Eddie Howe's men are looking for their first win since mid-January, after failing to walk away victorious from any of their last five league games. They are desperate to rejuvenate their Champions League hopes.

Despite a credible effort against the reigning league champions, Newcastle United were again wasteful in front of goal.

Major chances from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton epitomised United's recent performances as Pep Guardiola's men added another three points to their campaign, defeating the Geordies 2-0.

However, despite their clear ineffectiveness in the attack, Newcastle have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches, something they seemingly mastered for a large period earlier on in the season.

Although they still have, statistically, the best defence in the league they have looked more vulnerable than usual at the back - something that was exposed by Phil Foden as he easily glided past United's back line, slotting the ball away last week.

A turnaround is paramount for Howe's men after they have now lost three consecutive games, more than they managed to lose in their first 29 matches this season, albeit being against Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

St James' Park will undoubtedly be rocking, as 52,000 Geordies will be hopeful Newcastle can regain the form they showed earlier on in the season and continue to apply pressure to the inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur.

As for Wolves, it has been rather the opposite, their appointment of Julen Lopetegui has catalysed their season since his arrival. The Spaniard who took the reigns in November has managed to help Wolves to five wins in their last 11 Premier League games.

Despite spending the large majority of their season near the bottom of the table, the Wanderers have managed to pick up some impressive victories.

The most recent triumph coming against Tottenham at Molineux last weekend, courtesy of a brilliant strike from Adama Traore late in the second half in a 1-0 win.

Similar to Newcastle's woe of late, the Wolves have hardly been proficient in front of the net, with Everton being the only other team to have scored as few goals as them this season (19).

They are currently underperforming their overall xG of 28.5 by 9.5 goals, however it must be highlighted this has improved since the arrival of Lopetegui, who Wolves have scored 11 of their 19 goals under.

Wolves will aim to arrest the four-year winless streak at St James' Park in the league, and continue to escape any relegation doubts that previously lingered in the early part of the season.

Team News

Newcastle

The Magpies will be without Brazilian powerhouse, Joelinton, who is serving the first of his two game suspension, after he received his 10th yellow card of the season against Man City last week - Joe Willock is expected to take his place.

Fabian Schär, who was rested due to concussion protocol, has trained and will be in the squad on Sunday. The Swiss international may be deployed straight back into the starting XI, despite an impressive display from club captain, Jamaal Lascelles, who took his slot against City.

Howe confirmed Bruno Guimarães will be starting despite taking a knock to his ankle at the weekend.

The Newcastle boss also stated that record signing, Alexander Isak, is still not fully fit and will not play the full 90 minutes.

Matt Targett, who is now fit, will be pushing to start or at least hoping to gain some minutes from the bench.

Jacob Murphy's impressive substitute displays of late have been acknowledged from the United boss, as the 28-year-old will hope to add to his five starts this season.

Emil Krafth is still out with a long-term injury, and won't be seen making an appearance anytime soon.

Newcastle United in training this week (Photo by Serena Taylor via GettyImages)

Wolves

Left-back, Hugo Bueno, will miss out again after he picked up a knee injury against Liverpool earlier this month - the Spaniard is expected to be out for another three weeks, with Jonny Otto filling in.

Diego Costa will be out for Sunday's clash following a knee injury he suffered against Tottenham last week. The Brazilian-Spanish striker is expected to be out for one month - it is likely that Raúl Jiménez will step up to lead the Wolves attack.

Hwang Hee-chan could be back in the Wolves squad after he has been given time to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained against Liverpool back in February.

The Malian midfielder, Boubacar Traoré, could also potentially make the squad, although is doubtful. The 21-year-old is edging closer to full fitness following the groin surgery he underwent in January.

Match winner, Traore, may be rewarded with a start on the right-wing, following his dazzling display against Spurs at the weekend - this could see Matheus Nunes dropped to the bench.

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho both remain out as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Raul Jimenez in training this week (Photo by Jack Thomas/WWFC via GettyImages)

Likely lineups

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock; Gordon, Wilson, Almiron

Wolves

Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny; Neves, Lemina, Moutinho; Traoré, Jiménez, Sarabia

Key Players

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

The Frenchman, who on his day is one of the most talented wingers in Europe, will undoubtedly play a major role if Newcastle are to walk away victorious.

Although the 25-year-old has only directly contributed to four goals this season, he is always the difference-maker in close games, and can produce a moment of magic out of nothing - something the Magpies need in their attack that has squandered so many chances of late.

Saint-Maximin is far from clinical, but that is more than compensated for with his high SCA (shot-creating actions), which is currently 4.42 per 90, something that only Kieran Trippier has a higher ranking of this season.

The winger also shines in the top 1% of successful take-ons across men's top five leagues, boasting 4.57 per 90. The Frenchman will play his usual role in helping the Newcastle attack progress down the left-side of the pitch, an area that has been abandoned in recent games, with the majority of build-up play taking place down the right - between Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

The no.10 will use his rapid acceleration and agility to draw out Nélson Semedo, who tends to be aggressive in the tackle, often overcommitting himself, which could allow the Magpies space down the left channel to attack.

It is also likely he will draw fouls from Mario Lemina, who has already accumulated three yellow cards in seven games this season.

Saint-Maximin possesses a versatile one vs one profile which is often unpredictable for the opposition. He is capable of taking his man on down the wing with his quick burst of pace, but also tends to mix up his attack and cut inside.

In recent games, this has seen Newcastle's opponents deploy a two-man press on the winger, which he is more than capable of dealing with. This also grants Howe's men more spatial freedom in the final third to work direct passes in and around the 18-yard box.

Newcastle's dazzling dribbler, who scored in the previous matchup between the two sides, will be hoping he can help his team achieve their first victory since January on the day he celebrates his 26th birthday.

Allan Saint-Maximin in training this week (Photo by Serena Taylor via GettyImages)

Rúben Neves (Wolves)

The Portuguese midfielder, who is Wolves' joint-top scorer this season with five goals - despite playing as a deep-lying playmaker for the majority of the season - will likely play a significant role in stopping Newcastle's attacking trio.

The 25-year-old ranks in the upper quartile in the following defensive contributions this season: interceptions, blocks and tackles, though this is not all the club captain has to offer, as he is even better known for his incredible range of passing, and composure he adds to his team.

His coolness on the ball will be of great importance when trying to play through Howe's high press. The midfielder will be looking to make long, switching balls throughout the game, to make it hard for Newcastle to keep up their pressing intensity for the entirety of the game.

Wolves' no.8 will also inevitably be looking to feed Traoré with through balls throughout the match down the right-wing, especially if Howe remains loyal to Dan Burn; the ingredients that may make a hard watch for Newcastle fans.

As well as progressing the attack and building up passages of play, he will also stand as a direct threat himself, looking to pick up any stray passes around Newcastle's 18-yard box, which could grant him the opportunity to unleash one of his trademark strikes.

Neves, who is linked with numerous top European clubs, will hope to again put in a classy performance and aim to add another win to Lopetegui's side, who continue to distance themselves from relegation doubts.

Ruben Neves in training this week (Photo by Jack Thomas/WWFC via GettyImages)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League meeting will be hosted by Newcastle at St James' Park on 12th March, 2023.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 16:30pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Sunday's late fixture will be able to watch on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 16:00pm GMT.

Commentary of the match will be available on Wolves' website, as well as talkSPORT and BBC Newcastle.

Alternatively fans can keep up with the game on social media with both teams providing live updates.

By Joel Bland / @Joelblandsport