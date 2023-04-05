Accrington Stanley vs Port Vale: League One Preview, Gameweek 40, 2023

Accrington Stanley have been a third tier club since 2018. This season however their status as a League One club is under serious threat and they occupy a relegation place going into this game with Port Vale.

Stanley are 21st and have lost four games on the bounce, only scoring one goal and conceding 11 goals in that time. Their 5-0 loss at Exeter last weekend was their heaviest defeat of the season. Their rivals near the bottom, such as Burton Albion and MK Dons have all been picked up valuable results of late leaving Stanley at serious risk of being cut adrift.

A victory for the Valiants in this one and they are all but safe. They sit 17th and it would complete a pretty decent season for the Staffordshire club, having won promotion via the play offs last season.

Their form of late has been patchy as well though, they blew a two goal lead recently at Portsmouth to draw 2-2, and they have only won on the road once in 2023.

The reverse fixture at Vale Park in February saw a 1-1 draw between the sides.

Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Team news

Accrington Stanley

Manager John Coleman has insisted that players will not be rushed back for the sake of it, and seemed to confirm that although Liam Coyle and Ethan Hamilton are close to full fitness, they will not be risked for the visit of Vale.

Doug Tharme could come back into the side after serving a two-game ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards. Aaron Pressley was on the bench for the heavy defeat at Exeter, and could be thrown back into the side in what is a must win game for Stanley.

Aaron Pressley scored a penalty when the sides met in February.

Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Port Vale

Will Forrester returned to the side for last weekend's defeat to Cambridge, and it looks likely he will remain in the side as part of a Valiants back three alongside Nathan Smith and Aaron Donnelly. The game looks like it has come too soon for full back Lewis Cass and midfielder Ban Garrity, with both remaining on the sidelines.

James Wilson would have made a small impression on manager Darrell Clarke after coming off the bench on Saturday, and could partner Matty Taylor up front.

Valiants' Ben Garrity has been out for just over a month with a calf problem.

Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

Likely lineups

Accrington Stanley: Savin; Fernandes, Rodgers, Tharme; Longelo, Leigh, Martin, McConville, Whalley; Adedoyin, Pressley.

Port Vale: Stone; Forrester, Donnelly, Smith; Worrall, Ojo, Conlon, Pett; Robinson; Wilson, Taylor.

Key players

Aaron Pressley

Pressley bears most of the responsibility to get Stanleys’ goals this season, but only three in 14 games this season is a poor return.

The Brentford loanee only joined in January and John Coleman's side need goals from Pressley and others if they are to be in the third tier next season.

Korede Adedoyin has two goals whilst midfielder Tommy Leigh is the club's top scorer with six. Only Forest Green have fewer goals than Stanley in the league and their goals tally will need to be improved upon drastically with eight games left to save their League One status.

Matty Taylor

Taylor has managed to score some crucial goals for the Valiants. He found the net in games at Portsmouth and Fleetwood. Only two goals in nine games is a measly return though, and more goals from Taylor, alongside Ellis Harrison, Jamie Proctor and James Wilson, will propel to Staffordshire side to League One safety.

Matty Taylor has scored more goals for Oxford this season than he has for Port Vale.

Photo: Lee Parker - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Crown Ground, home of Accrington Stanley FC. The match referee will be Andy Woolmer.

Only Forest Green Rovers have conceded more goals on home soil than Stanley in League One this season.

Photo: Daniel Chesterton/Offside and Getty Images.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Friday, April 7.

How can I watch?

Due to the game being played on a UK Bank Holiday, fans at home as well as abroad can watch Saturday's game via 'iFollow' on Accrington Stanley or Port Vale's club websites for a one off cost of £10. Audio Passes are also available.