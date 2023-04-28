Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester United: Last-gasp Millie Turner winner steals the points

The Poundland Bescot Stadium laid host to a memorable Women's Super League tie as Manchester United claimed all three points in injury time through Millie Turner.

The victory on Friday night under the lights is Marc Skinner's side's sixth consecutive victory, and proved his squad do possess that winning mentality.

The comeback win marks a significant night for the Reds, who still hold top-spot in the division.

It was not to be for the Midlands outfit, who gave their all and were unfortunate to return to the second city with no points.

Story of the game

Rachel Daly scored her 16th of the campaign to break the deadlock in the ninth minute and put Aston Villa into a surprise lead.

The forward saw her glancing header fly into the far-corner after an inviting corner was whipped in by Lucy Staniforth.

The shock lead did not last long though, as the visitors equalised in the 15th minute through Leah Galton, who poked the ball into the net after great work from Ona Batlle down the right flank. Batlle burst down the wing and provided an enticing cross met by the boot of Galton.

The chaotic commencement of the tie continued, as Anna Patten almost replicated the Daly goal but saw her header crash against the crossbar. The chance occurred after another inch-perfect delivery entered the danger area courtesy of Staniforth.

United fought back though, and almost took the lead in the 33rd minute, but were denied by the palms of Hannah Hampton. The shot-stopper demonstrated her outstanding reflexes to keep the tie level.

Only seconds before this, the ball was headed off the line after a dangerous Katie Zelem corner breached the clarets' backline.

The Manchester outfit's misfortune was much to the delight of Villa, who took the lead in the 37th minute through Daly, who doubled her tally with a sumptuous half-volley.

The 31-year-old adjusted perfectly to send the home fans wild yet again, with a first-time effort that looped into the far-corner.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors thought they had an equaliser after a corner was headed home but the referee blew her whistle to disallow it. The fans dismay could be heard around all four corners of the ground, as the Reds title hopes were in tatters.

Finding themselves a goal to the good at half-time, the visitors had it all to do in the second 45.

Villa were certainly not going to roll over for the league leaders, and were unlucky to not double their advantage on the hour mark. A classy team move consisting of excellent link-up between the trio of Jordan Nobbs, Kenza Dali and Daly saw a sweeping attack almost put United to the sword. Daly was found by Dali, but could not keep her shot down on the stretch. It rattled the crossbar and denied the striker a perfect hat-trick.

Only four minutes later, the visitors made their opponents pay as Nikita Parris made it 2-2 with a header from point-blank range. She wheeled away in celebration and attempted to lift the travelling fans’ mood requesting more noise. It was assisted by Hannah Blundell, who set the England international up with a pinpoint cross from the right flank.

Nikita Parris celebrates United's second. (Photo by Clive Mason via Getty Images)

The headlines were written in the dying moments of the tie, as Millie Turner entered the pitch with three minutes remaining.

The skipper, Zelem, lofted the ball into the box following a foul near the corner flag. The defender rose highest and met the ball with her forehead. Silence fell around the stands as the ball flew towards the net.

The net rippled and the crowd erupted. Manchester United had done it. Those in claret and blue fell to the floor as if their lives depended on getting a result at the Bescot. Jubilation juxtaposed with dejection was the image on the green carpet.