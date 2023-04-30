Manchester City vs Reading: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Reading travel to the Academy Stadium this afternoon to face Manchester City in the Women's Super League, in a game which could have vital implications at both ends of the league.

After Leicester City's emphatic 4-0 win over Liverpool yesterday, the Royals go into the game bottom of the WSL, with two points separating Kelly Chambers' side and Brighton and Hove Albion above them.

For Man City, a win is needed to keep up with WSL leaders Manchester United. The Red Devils are six points clear at the top but have played more games than the other title challengers.

Currently it is in Chelsea's hands, with the Blues having three games in hand over Man United at the top. If Emma Hayes' side won all three of those games they will have the upper hand.

However, with so many twists and turns in the WSL this season, keeping the pressure on is vital for City as there could still be slip-ups in the closing stages of this campaign.

Gareth Taylor's side come into the game on the back of a 6-2 win over West Ham United last week, and they will be hoping to take that momentum into today's game.

Team News

Reading

Chambers will be hoping Justine Vanhaevermaet can get on the scoresheet again today after bagging a brace last time out.

Vanhaevermaet scored twice against Everton last week (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It will likely be an unchanged side for the Royals. However, Faye Bryson may well be recalled after Chambers' side let in three against Everton last time out.

Manchester City

With all six goals scored from all over the pitch for City, they have shown that Khadija Shaw is not the only one they have to rely on.

However, with 17 goals in the WSL this season, Taylor will be hoping that his star striker can get on the scoresheet once again.

There is unlikely to be many changes for the Citizens, but Ellie Roebuck could make a return between the sticks this afternoon.

Predicted Lineups

Reading

Moloney; Mukandi, Caldwell, Kith, Eikeland; Wellings, Rowe, Vanhaevermaet, Harries; Primmer, Troelsgaard. (4-4-2)

Manchester City

Roebuck; Morgan, Greenwood, Houghton, Casparij; Coombs, Hasegawa, Angeldal; Hemp, Shaw, Kelly. (4-3-3)

Key Players

Reading - Grace Moloney

One thing that is clear for Reading is their ability to score goals. They have scored in all but one of their last five games.

However, the issue for Reading going into the last four games of the season has been defensively, which is where they have lost games this season.

Moloney has been in and out of the Reading team this season (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Whilst the goalkeeper is not to blame for the goals conceded, a big performance by Royals goalkeeper Grace Moloney would go a long way to helping them stay in the WSL.

Manchester City - Khadija Shaw

Whilst it is easy to focus on the league's joint top scorer every week, what Khadija Shaw brings to this Man City side is unquestionable.

With 17 goals to her name this season, only Aston Villa's Rachel Daly has matched that tally in the WSL this campaign.

The Citizens' last game showed they can bring the goals from elsewhere. However, there is no doubt that she will be needed up top for Taylor's side if they are to have any chance of lifting the WSL title come the end of the season.

Shaw is City's top goalscorer this season (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 14:00 BST this afternoon, with this clash being the only Women's Super League game today.

How can I watch?

This vital WSL clash will be available to watch through the FA Player online.