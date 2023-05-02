What went wrong for Victor Orta at Leeds?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Victor Orta the director of football at Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on May 15, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Known for his boisterous and animated antics in the stands, Victor Orta held much influence at Leeds United, overseeing various managerial appointments and player arrivals.

It was an inconsistent start for the Spaniard, as he oversaw the arrivals of Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski who both proved to be valuable assets to the team, but also gave the green light to less successful signings such as Jay-Roy Grot and Ouasim Bouy.

As time went on however, Orta struck gold. Credit where credit is due, he was influential in convincing Marcelo Bielsa to manage the club, who, at the time, were in the Championship. With Bielsa came a handful of signings, such as Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford, who certainly helped Leeds towards the Championship title.

The beginning of the end

While Leeds had a fantastic first season in the Premier League, with Orta signings such as Raphinha proving to be very astute, season two began to show holes in transfer policy and strategy.

Yes, some of the injury issues may have been down to Bielsa not wanting a large squad, but it was evident that Orta was struggling to find the calibre of player that Bielsa required.

Then came the dismissal of Bielsa, a day that not only changed the fortunes for the club but Orta himself. Orta's contribution to bringing in Jesse Marsch as Bielsa's successor was in the short term, a plan that seemed to have paid off.

With Marsch saving Leeds on the last day of the season from relegation, Leeds fans looked to the summer with optimism - a hope that the summer's business would prevent Leeds from being in a relegation battle again.

The summer started brightly, with the highly anticipated arrival of Brenden Aaronson, someone who had been on Orta's radar for a while. Along with this, players like Tyler Adams and Marc Roca looked to finally have solved Leeds' midfield absences.

Expectations were high and fans were excited to see the new signings take Leeds to the next level.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, and Tyler Adams of Leeds United applaud the fans after the draw in the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds got off to a great start, beating Wolves on the opening day, and beating rivals Chelsea convincingly at home. However, the optimism was soon lost, as Leeds began to slump down the table, struggling to pick up points.

The new signings soon began to show their weaknesses in a notoriously strong league, and it soon became apparent that Leeds were on the path towards yet another relegation battle.

A culmination of errors

Not everything can be blamed on Orta, of course. Shortcomings both on and off the field are the responsibility of many individuals, including the manager.

Jesse Marsch had stamped a very specific style on the group of players, which after a while began to frustrate Leeds fans, as the narrow football played was limiting and did not achieve results. Marsch was subsequently sacked and replaced eventually by Javi Gracia.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Head Coach Javi Gracia of Leeds United during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United at Vitality Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

What has occurred since the appointment of Gracia, which to many Leeds fans seemed an act of desperation given the number of other managers linked with the club prior to him, has been nothing short of catastrophic. What had started out with promise, beating Southampton, soon turned into a nightmare.

Heavy losses against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Bournemouth highlighted how Javi Gracia's style did not complement the playing staff currently at the club. Both manager and players were the responsibility of Orta, and so the outcome of the two not performing had consequences.

As a result of this, Orta and the club have decided to today part ways, and as of the time of writing, Sam Allardyce looks to be appointed manager of Leeds United - a far cry from the type of manager Orta would typically look for. Perhaps this is one of the reasons behind Orta's exit from the club.

Loved or loathed?

While many Leeds fans will have lost patience with the on-field performances, something directly influenced by Victor Orta's role, they may also acknowledge the good Victor Orta did for the club.

Nobody can doubt the man's passion, good or bad - from exuberant Championship title celebrations, to turning on the crowd following the win against Bournemouth, it was clear the Spaniard cared.

Many current and former players have paid tribute to Victor Orta today, with the likes of Mateusz Klich and Marc Roca posting photographs of him online. It was clear that for the most part that he was well-liked by the players, and many will be sad to see him go.

A succession of unfortunate moments and decisions have left the club and Orta little choice but to part ways, and while he may leave on a low, it is without a doubt that he has had a huge impact on Leeds United Football Club over the past six years.