Stoke City begin campaign at home to Rotherham United: 2023/24 Championship fixtures released

Stoke City will kick off their sixth consecutive season in the second-tier against Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 5 at 15:00 BST.

Alex Neil's men will then travel to Portman Road for their first away trip to take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 12.

The Potters then play host to Watford and face a trip to Millwall to round off their first month of the season.

Stoke's final game of the season will be at home to Bristol City on May 4, 2024.

Key fixtures to look out for

The Championship is an unrelenting league and a tough October awaits with games against Southampton, Leicester City, Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, meaning the Potters will face each of the newly-relegated clubs for the first time all within the same month, as well as two clubs that made the play-offs in the second-tier last season.

The festive fixtures see City welcome Millwall to the bet365 Stadium on December 23, then head on the road to Birmingham City on Boxing Day and Watford on December 29.

It is a home tie to kick off 2024 as Ipswich Town return to the Potteries for the first time since 2018 on New Year's Day.

Neil's side face a trip to Hull City on Good Friday (March 29) before returning home for an Easter Monday (April 1) clash with Huddersfield Town.

A trip to closest Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion awaits on December 16, with the home fixture against the Baggies on April 6.

Return fixtures against those newly-relegated sides Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are in consecutive months at the back end of the season, with the Potters taking on the Foxes at home on February 3, then facing the Whites at Elland Road on March 5 and the Saints at St Mary's on April 27.

As for the recently promoted teams from League One, not including the aforementioned Ipswich, Stoke will play Plymouth Argyle away on December 2 and at home on April 20, then Sheffield Wednesday at home on December 9, then away in the season's penultimate fixture on April 27.

Stoke's 23/24 fixtures in full

*Some fixtures subject to change

August

05/08/2023 v Rotherham United (H)

12/08/2023 v Ipswich Town (A)

19/08/2023 v Watford (H)

26/08/2023 v Millwall (A)

September

02/09/2023 v Preston (H)

16/09/2023 v Norwich City (A)

20/09/2023 v Huddersfield Town (A)

23/09/2023 v Hull City (H)

30/09/2023 v Bristol City (A)

October

03/10/2023 v Southampton (H)

07/10/2023 v Leicester City (A)

21/10/2023 v Sunderland (H)

25/10/2023 v Leeds United (H)

28/10/2023 v Middlesbrough (A)

November

04/11/2023 v Cardiff City (H)

11/11/2023 v Coventry City (A)

25/11/2023 v Blackburn Rovers (H)

28/11/2023 v Queens Park Rangers (A)

December

02/12/2023 v Plymouth Argyle (A)

09/12/2023 v Sheffield Wednesday (H)

12/12/2023 v Swansea City (H)

16/12/2023 v West Bromwich Albion (A)

23/12/2023 v Millwall (H)

26/12/2023 v Birmingham City (A)

29/12/2023 v Watford (A)

January

01/01/2023 v Ipswich Town (H)

13/01/2024 v Rotherham United (A)

20/01/2024 v Birmingham City (H)

27/01/2024 v Sunderland (A)

February

03/02/2024 v Leicester City (H)

10/02/2024 v Blackburn Rovers (A)

14/02/2024 v Queens Park Rangers (H)

17/02/2024 v Coventry City (H)

24/02/2024 v Cardiff City (A)

March

02/03/2024 v Middlesbrough (H)

05/03/2024 v Leeds United (A)

09/03/2024 v Preston North End (A)

16/03/2024 v Norwich City (H)

29/03/2024 v Hull City (A)

01/04/2024 v Huddersfield Town (H)

06/04/2024 v West Bromwich Albion (H)

10/04/2024 v Swansea City (A)

13/04/2024 v Sheffield Wednesday (A)

20/04/2024 v Plymouth Argyle (H)

27/04/2024 v Southampton (A)

May

04/05/2024 v Bristol City (H)