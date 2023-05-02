Leeds replace Javi Gracia with Sam Allardyce

Following a run of five games without a win, and breaking the record for the most goals conceded in a calendar month (23), Leeds United have decided to sack head coach Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard lasted just 70 days in charge of the Yorkshire club, being brought in on a 'flexible contract' to replace Jesse Marsch in order to achieve Premier League survival.

Javi Gracia reacts during Leeds' game against Bournemouth - (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

However, in his 11 league games in charge, Leeds managed only three wins, picking up a total of 11 points.

Sitting just one point above the relegation zone in 17th, the man they have decided to bring in is the experienced Sam Allardyce.

The former West Ham, Everton and England manager has a renowned reputation for keeping teams in the league and is dubbed by many as the 'survival specialist'. But with only four games to prove this, Allardyce has an incredibly tough task on his hands.

The 68-year-old has been out of a job since the 2020/21 season when he received his first top-flight relegation with West Bromwich Albion.

In addition, Leeds arguably have one of the hardest final run-ins out of any team in the league, having to face the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Shifting 28 goals during Gracia's tenure might be another reason why 'Big Sam' has been brought in. Known for his defensive style of football and 'smash and grab' results, Allardyce could bring a sense of defensive stability to a club that has always seen 'rock and roll' football under the likes of Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch.

This is the fourth manager Leeds have had this season, with Michael Skubala taking temporary charge before Gracia's appointment. The former Watford bosses' departure also extends the record for the number of Premier League managers sacked in a season, taking the total to 15 since August.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher had his say on Monday Night Football ahead of his appointment.

He said: "I don't think Sam Allardyce has ever come in this late. He's normally come in with a January transfer window to bring his own players in and have time to change it.

"But I think it would be a decent appointment. Whether the crowd get behind it, I'm not so sure. But in terms of trying to make them more solid and better defensively, there's probably no one better out there."

It is reported that Allardyce will earn a base salary of £500,000 and a bonus of £2.5m if he keeps the Whites in the Premier League.

All change at Elland Road

As well as the departure of a manager, Leeds' director of football Victor Orta has left the club after six years in the role.

Victor Orta after Leeds' game against Brighton & Hove Albion - (Photo by Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Orta was appointed by the Leeds owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani back in 2017 and was responsible for the sacking of Bielsa and Marsch after bringing both into the club.

It is believed that the Spaniard left his role after a disagreement with the board over Gracia's position at the club, with Orta wanting him to stay.

Radrizzani said: "I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

"However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club. I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

"We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive."