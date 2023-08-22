Women’s World Cup Tournament Review: The Netherlands

Position: Quarterfinals

Results: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal, United States 1-1 Netherlands, Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands, Netherlands 2-0 South Africa, Spain 2-1 Netherlands

Goal scorers: Jill Roord (4), Stefanie van der Gragt (2), Esmee Brugts (2), Leike Martens (1), Katja Snoeijs (1), Danielle van de Donk (1), Lineth Beerensteyn (1)

Fan culture in the Netherlands is admirable. The sea of orange (oranje) which is visible on the approach to matches is a sensational thing to experience. The regal symbol of the lion sewn onto orange shirts, permeating the streets. The atmosphere, ambiance and aura which the fans generate at the games easily surpasses most national teams.

Even, on the other side of the world, there were huge waves of orange parading towards the grounds in New Zealand and Australia. With 3am kick off times back home, it may have not been the best World Cup for Dutch viewers but, the Netherlands still put on a show and managed to ruffle some American feathers.

Tournament Story & Build-Up

The Netherlands had embarked on an unsuccessful Euros campaign in 2022 while trying to defend their title. Perhaps, as a result of this, the side did not seem to be in the eyes of pundits ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Additionally, Dutch record goal scorer, Vivianne Miedema, was ruled out of the tournament in December with the overly common anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Miedema, regarded as one of the best players in the world, had scored 95 goals for the national team, three of which were at the 2019 World Cup.

Another crucial absence was that of goalkeeper and Dutch legend Sari van Veenendaal. With 91 caps, van Veenendaal had been the first choice keeper for a number of years, earning the Golden Glove in the 2019 World Cup. Van Veenendaal announced her retirement after the Euros at the end of July 2022. However, this gave an opportunity to exciting young keeper, Daphne van Domselaar.

In the build up to the tournament, the Oranje Leeuwinnen enjoyed convincing wins against Austria, Belgium and Poland – three teams who were not at the 2023 World Cup. Germany was their only opponent, in the build up, who were to feature in the competition. They suffered a 1-0 loss.

The Dutch side opened their campaign in Dunedin, New Zealand, facing Portugal who were making their tournament debut. It ended in a 1-0 for the Netherlands thanks to Stefanie van der Gragt’s 13th minute winner.

The real test, both mentally and physically, was their second group game against defending champions, USA. The two sides have a history, meeting in the 2019 Final where the Americans came out on top. However, the Dutch team impressed and Manchester City’s new signing, Jill Roord, put her side ahead early on. Frustratingly, USA midfielder, Lindsey Horan equalised after half time to seal the draw.

Vitally, in their final group game, the Netherlands thrashed Vietnam 7-0. Young star, Esmee Brugts and seemingly prolific goal scorer, Jill Roord, registered two goals each while Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs and Daniëlle van de Donk put their names on the scoresheet. This impressive performance along with their draw against the USA, secured them the top spot in the group.

Success in the group stages meant flying to Sydney to face South Africa in the Round of 16. Once again, Roord added to her goal tally while Juventus striker, Lineth Beerensteyn, scored her first goal of the World Cup to see the Netherlands to a 2-0 victory.

Pain dominated the quarterfinal as the action was left to the final minutes. Mariona Caldentey’s successful penalty in the 81st minute made the Netherlands’ exit seem inevitable. But, the Dutch weren’t done. Van der Gragt’s equaliser in injury time pushed the game into added time, keeping slight hope alive for both sides.

The Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup by Spain. (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

19-year-old, Salma Paralluelo, who emerged as a star of Spanish football during the World Cup, secured Spain’s place in the semi-final. The Netherlands’ failed to counteract the press of the Spanish, resulting in what could be considered a slight early exit.

Expectations

As mentioned, very few pundits and previews had mentioned the Netherlands as a team to look out for at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Maybe they knew best, but it is surprising that the runners up in 2019 would not look to be in contention for the 2023 title.

One big change since their success on the world stage was the loss of inspiring coach, Sarina Wiegman. In under two years, Wiegman has transformed English football, leading the Lionesses to a Euros win and a World Cup final. The Dutchwoman did exactly the same thing with the Oranje Leeuwinnen five years earlier.

Wiegman proved to be somewhat irreplaceable with Mark Parsons not having as much success as his predecessor. Current manager, Andries Jonker, has had some successes on the field but the Netherlands look far from the feared side they were a few years ago.

So, the bar was low heading in to the World Cup; certainly lower than last time round. However, that didn’t mean that there weren't standards and expectations for this team. Many of the Oranje Leeuwinnen play for top European teams, featuring in and winning, Champions League finals in recent years.

The likes of Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint Germain) and Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg) are all experienced, consistent players who are still in their prime. Combine this with Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa), Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg), Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City) and Esmee Brugts (Barcelona) – all young talent who have joined huge clubs – it makes for a versatile and eclectic mix of players.

Reflections

It would be unfair to say that the Netherlands really 'underperformed'. Ultimately, they were knocked out of the competition by the overall winner in extra time. Fine margins were the difference between progression and defeat in the quarterfinal against Spain.

Looking at the group stage, the Netherlands were outstanding. Drawing with the USA - who many still considered tournament favourites - was a huge statement and decided the pathway for each team. Thrashing Vietnam also reflected this drive and fight which the team consistently showed.

What's next for The Netherlands?

Over the next few months, the Netherlands will play some crucial games in the Nations League. A place at the Olympics is at stake but they will need to beat England, Scotland and neighbours, Belgium in order to get through to Olympic play offs where they could face some of the top teams in the world.

After success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it would be disappointing for the side not to qualify but, with France's place confirmed - due to hosting - there are only two other European spaces up for grabs.

Developing their domestic league is also important for international success and future-proofing. Currently, the Vrouwen Eredivisie is dominated by Ajax and FC Twente, PSV improving as a side.

Only five of the 23 World Cup squad still play in their home country. Although this is currently benefitting the national side, due to having players with experience abroad, this also makes the pathway for youth players less clear.

The Netherlands have more to give to the international stage and their rise and progression was so rapid and steep that the momentum has been naturally difficult to maintain. Olympic success would be the desired achievement over the next 12 months before the focus turns to another European Championships.