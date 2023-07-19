Nottingham Forest owner spends $145 Million on a ship

Following his club securing safety in their first season back in the English top flight, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ​has spent a whopping 145 million dollars on one of the world's largest ships.

The Greek owner is looking to dabble in the growing CO2 sector with this big money deal going through in South Korea.

Marinakis purchased Nottingham Forest in May 2017 and has enjoyed major success with the club since the takeover, as he has guided them to promotion back into the Premier League for the first time in over a decade.

He is one of the richest owners in the league with an estimated net worth of around 3 billion dollars. This is evident in his side's spending habits as they have completely splashed the cash on players since their promotion.

How much have Nottingham Forest spent?

In the summer of 2022, Nottingham Forest spent 164 million pounds on a total of 22 players, including 42 million pounds on their club record signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

Gibbs-White has been a major success at Nottingham Forest so far, as he became a talismanic figure in their side and has recently played a part in England's U21 European Championship triumph as they defeated Spain in Batumi to clinch the title.

Morgan Gibbs-White poses with the U21 Euros trophy (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Some other big name players who have joined Nottingham Forest are the likes of ​​​​Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, and Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, although the latter has just departed the club as a free agent.

The midlands side are expected to spend less in this summer transfer window as they look to build around the core of their current squad.

However, some positions do need improvement heading into the new campaign most notably between the sticks, as Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas have both returned to their parent clubs after their respective loan deals have expired.

Wolves' Portuguese shot-stopper ​Jose Sa has been heavily linked to a move away from Molineux and Nottingham Forest may be a perfect destination as it would hugely benefit all parties involved in the deal.

Only time will tell if Steve Cooper and his men will suffer second-season syndrome in the Premier League or if they can improve on last season's finish and secure a mid-table slot.​​​