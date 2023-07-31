Four things we learnt from Australia's 4-0 demolition of Canada

Australia saw off Olympic champions, Canada, in a resounding 4-0 win to secure a place in the round of 16. Defeat consigns lacklustre Canada to a shock exit at the group stages.

Despite failing to impress thus far at the tournament, the Matildas stepped up when it mattered and finally hit their stride. Two first half goals from Hayley Raso ensured early dominance for the hosts with Canada never looking likely to surmount a comeback.

Mary Fowler finally got her goal early in the second half before captain, Steph Catley, calmly dispatched a penalty in added time.

It was jubilation for the Matildas who emerge top of the 'group of death' despite a wobble against Nigeria. Canada, however, will be left ruminating a performance in which they looked far off the pace.

Australia can survive without Sam Kerr

Press conferences and pre-match discussions alike had centred on one topic alone: would Sam Kerr be fit? Following an unconvincing win versus the Republic of Ireland and a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria, questions were asked about Australia's capabilities without their star striker.

Kerr was named on the bench for today's match having suffered a calf strain in the match against Ireland. She did not participate in the warm-up with the team, leaving question marks lingering over her fitness.

The Matildas, however, were not in short supply of goals today. Changes saw Emily van Egmond and Fowler start upfront together whilst Caitlin Foord moved to the left-wing. Such a change only added to the goalscoring potential on the pitch.

More than anything, the established connections the team had formed with Kerr were arguably what was missing most from the side. In this sense, moving Foord to left-wing proved crucial as it tapped into the pre-established chemistry she had with Catley from playing together at Arsenal.

Raso's 9th-minute strike was evidence of this as Foord and Catley combined to set the latter free down the left. Raso latched on to the resulting cross with a clinical strike.

Elsewhere, Fowler proved Australia has depth in goal-scoring potency. She could also have had a brace if Ellie Carpenter had not been ruled offside in the build-up to her 33rd-minute strike.

Canada fell short of expectations

Prior to today, Canada had not conceded 4 goals under coach, Bev Priestman. In need of only a draw from the match to secure knockout stage qualification, the Olympic champions failed to meet expectations.

Too often their defence seemed off the pace and disorganised against a potent attacking outfit, even if Kerr was absent.

Raso was not closed down sufficiently for her opener whilst Fowler was left completely unmarked and free to roam the box when Foord picked out her run for Australia's third goal.

The Canadian defence did little better for Australia's second goal. Whilst it was a sumptuous corner delivery from Kyra Cooney-Cross, Canada failed to deal with the resulting scrap in the box as Raso proved most composed to take advantage of the disarray.

Efforts in attack did not offer any more promise. Canada looked lacking in ideas, four substitutions at half-time perhaps signalling Priestman's desperation.

Despite an Australian defence not lacking in height, Canada persisted with looping corners that never caused any trouble for the Matildas' backline.

They finished the 90 minutes with just 3 shots on target including a long-range effort from Evelyne Viens that never looked likely to produce a goal.

Steph Catley key to Matildas' success

The Arsenal defender stepped up to take the armband in the absence of Sam Kerr, but it is not only leadership duties she has taken over. Catley has arguably assumed the mantle of Australia's best player as well.

Catley was on the scoresheet for a second time this World Cup, dispatching another penalty with composure. It is not only goals Australia rely on her for, however.

Her creativity off the left has been pivotal to the Matildas' success, demonstrated in her involvement in 3 out of 4 of Australia's goals today.

Her offensive contributions were impressive. Over-lapping Foord for the first goal; playing Foord in behind for the third; and scoring from the spot herself against a Canada side whose defence have withstood tests against the USA and Sweden.

All this whilst producing an assured defensive performance to maintain a clean sheet for her side. Catley has certainly stepped up.

Wake-up call for Canadian Football Federation

Canada entered the tournament in dispute with their national federation over inadequate funding for training camps and lack of pay equity.

Similar to many teams at the tournament that have raised issues with their governing bodies, largely relating to parity to the men's teams, Canada have also been let down.

They have made claims of cuts to their squad and amount of training camp time, as well as protesting the pay they receive in comparison to the men's team.

Canada have previously had success in spite of their governing body, winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Yet this tournament signals a moment in which they have fallen short of expectations.

Christine Sinclair commented post-match that she feels the result lies squarely with the 23 players representing Canada today. Though at some level, their federation must begin to take accountability for inadequate support of a team that held so much potential.

Were they victims of the 'group of death' or was it inevitable that, at some point, a team without adequate support would fall short of its potential?