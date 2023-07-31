Canada 0-4 Australia: Hosts waltz into the knockout stages as Olympic Champions crash out

Australia comfortably advanced to the knockout stages of the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 4-0 win against Canada.

The result was Australia's largest-ever victory at a World Cup and ensures that the hosts top Group B.

First-half goals from Hayley Raso put Australia in a dominant position before a goal from Mary Fowler and a stoppage-time penalty from Steph Catley put the result beyond doubt.

Despite a good start to the tournament, Canada become the first Olympic Champions to exit a World Cup in the Group Stages with Nigeria going through in second place thanks to a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland.

Story of the Match

Ahead of this game, Group B was on a knife edge. Olympic champions Canada were in second place on four points with host nation Australia sitting in third with just three points. It was entirely possible for one or both of these teams to qualify for the knockout rounds with a good result.

There was just one change to the Canada side that beat the Republic of Ireland with 40-year-old Christine Sinclair returning to the lineup as she replaced Evelyne Viens. Sinclair had the chance to make history in this game if she scored by becoming the first player ever to score in six World Cups.

The big news for Australia, as they looked to avoid New Zealand as the first hosts to exit in the group stage, was that Sam Kerr was still only fit enough for the bench and could not start the game. Other than that there was just one change for The Matildas with Mary Fowler replacing Cortnee Vine.

With both of the final two group games kicking off at the same time, you could sense the nerves in the Melbourne Stadium. But a lot of Australia's nerves were alleviated just eight minutes in when a cross from the left came across the box to Hayley Raso and her low finish beat the keeper to put The Matildas ahead. The goal was not without its controversy though as it was originally ruled out for offside but on review, VAR decided there was no offside.

The game was nearly even more comfortable for Australia just four minutes later when Raso had another chance in the box but her low effort was well saved by Kailen Sheridan.

Canada will be extremely disappointed with their first-half performance. The Olympic Champions had 70% possession for the first forty minutes of the first half but they were just unable to create any real chances of note and had no shots on target.

And the North American side thought they had gone two goals down just after the half-hour mark when a loose ball dropped free in their box and forward Mary Fowler was first to react and finished well. However, after another lengthy VAR check, it was adjudged that there was an Australian player in an offside position that was impeding a Canadian defender.

Australia's disappointment was short-lived though as just five minutes later they were two goals ahead. An excellent in-swinging corner came into the six-yard box that Canada could not clear and Hayley Raso was in the right place at the right time to tap the ball home and grab her second goal of the game.

As the second half kicked off, Canada knew they had a mountain to climb if they were to qualify for the knockout rounds of the World Cup. With Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland still deadlocked at 0-0. Canada knew they needed two goals themselves or to hope for three Ireland goals to help see them through.

To try and kickstart her team, Canada manager Beverly Priestman made four changes at halftime as things got more desperate for the North American side.

However, the changes did not have the desired effect and Canada was nearly caught out by a 30-yard effort from Kyra Cooney-Cross but Sheridan did very well to tip the shot over the bar.

Australia kill the game off

But the game was over just before the hour mark. Caitlin Foord did well down the left and get to the byline and picked out Fowler who was free in the six-yard box and had one of the easiest chances of her career, to make it 3-0.

After such a promising start to the World Cup having drawn with Nigeria and then comfortably beating Ireland, it was all starting to come crashing down for the Olympic Champions.

Canada did eventually manage to muster a shot on target through Deanne Rose who forced a save out of the Australian keeper but that was as close as they came.

Australia meanwhile were full of confidence and wanted more goals and they came closest through Fowler who hit the post as she looked for her second goal of the game.

As the game entered injury time, the referee was urged to go to the monitor and look at a possible Australia penalty after Jesse Fleming fouled the attacking player.

Captain Steph Catley stepped up to take the penalty and she scored to make it 4-0 and secure Australia's largest-ever World Cup win.

With the game ending 4-0 and Nigeria only managing a draw against the Republic of Ireland, the result meant that Australia topped the group with Nigeria going through in second place meaning that Canada was going home along with the Republic of Ireland.

Player of the Match - Hayley Raso

It could have potentially been an extremely nervy 90 minutes for Australia and their fans but Raso ensured it was more comfortable by grabbing an early goal with a well-taken finish.

Raso then doubled the hosts' lead midway through the first half and kick-started the whole Australian performance.