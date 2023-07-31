Portugal vs USA: 2023 Women's World Cup Group E Preview

Lindsey Horan celebrates her goal against the Netherlands. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After making their competition debut this year, Portugal will look to keep their Women's World Cup dreams alive with a shock win over the title-defending USA.

The Stars and Stripes will secure their knockout place with at least a draw against Francisco Neto’s side, who enter the game after recording their first win against Vietnam, leaving them within reaching distance of one point of the USA and the Netherlands.

The USA remain unbeaten in their last 19 Women’s World Cup matches, a record reinforced by their FIFA ranking at number one and their performances on the largest stages in football.

An experienced Portugal squad, bolstered by upcoming talents such as Ana Seica, Andreia Jacinto, and Telma Encarnacao will provide a difficult challenge in this must-win game.

Team News:

Portugal:

After suffering a knee injury, it is expected that Fatima Pinto won’t return to the pitch against the USA after missing the A Seleção das Quinas’ historic win over Vietnam.

Rising-star, Francisca Nazareth regained her place in the starting lineup for Portugal’s last game after recovering from an injury, with a first-half strike to add to her goal tally.

Neto’s squad has grown in talent and experience during his nine-year spell, with over 100 caps for seven members of the team who will be keen to make this a World Cup to remember.

USA:

For the visitors, Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski has revealed that Rose Lavelle remains on a ‘minutes restriction’ as she returns to full fitness, and it is expected that the 28-year-old will continue to provide an impact from the bench, after assisting Lindsey Horan’s goal against the Netherlands.

Another substitute option is USWNT superstar, Megan Rapinoe, who is enjoying her new-found role as a substitute as she features in her fourth and final World Cup after announcing her retirement.

Adonovski's squad is also without Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario, and Mallory Swanson, all suffering from various foot, ACL, and tendon injuries.

Fortunately, Julie Ertz has returned to international duty following the birth of her child, and has been tasked with defensive duties despite usually playing in midfield.

Likely lineups:

Portugal:

Morais; Borges, Costa, Seica; Alves, Jacinto, T. Pinto, Marchao; Nazareth; J. Silva, Encarnacao

USA:

Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Demalo, Sullivan, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith

Key Players:

Portugal: Francisca Nazareth

Francisca (Kika) Nazareth has emerged as a future star for Portugal and for her club, SL Benfica following a 26-goal season during the 22/23 campaign.

At only 20 years old, Nazareth has become an integral part of the squad, providing creativity and flair after growing up playing street football.

Kika’s second-half strike ensured Portugal cruised to a 2-0 victory against Vietnam, earning their first points of the tournament and regaining hope of producing a major upset against the USA.

Sophia Smith is certainly a player who has embraced the high expectations and impressed under the spotlight on the reigning champions at this tournament, even after only two games.

During her World Cup debut against Vietnam, Smith led the USA to victory with a first-half brace and an assist for Lindsey Horan’s strike.

The Portland Thorns striker scored 15 goals and provided five assists throughout the 22/23 campaign, guiding her side to a third NWSL title and securing herself the Most Valuable Player award, becoming the youngest in history at only 22 years old.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. The 50,000-seater is the country’s national stadium and primarily hosts Rugby Union and Cricket.

What time is kick-off?

The action will get underway at 8am BST on Tuesday 1st August.

Where can I watch the game?

The game can be streamed on ITVX. In the USA, the game will be available on Fox and on RTP1 in Portugal.