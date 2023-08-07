Australia 2-0 Denmark: Post-Match Player Ratings

Australia eased into the quarter finals of the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over Denmark.

Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso sent the Aussies through in comfortable fashion, as the Danes really failed to turn up.

Here’s how the players rated in the match in Sydney.

Mackenzie Arnold (6/10)

Didn’t put a foot wrong, but equally, didn’t have much to do. The Danes offered nothing.

Ellie Carpenter (6/10)

Didn’t get forward as much as she has done in previous games but it was another solid performance.

Clare Hunt (6/10)

Harder did pose problems in the first half, but the centre backs dealt with her well and she had quite an easy game.

Alanna Kennedy (6/10)

Like Hunt, positionally was excellent and the way they set up thwarted any attack that was coming from Denmark.

Steph Catley (6/10)

Like Carpenter, did not get forward too much, but they dealt with the Danish wingers well, who hardly ventured into the final third.

Hayley Raso (6/10)

Didn’t dominate her wing but got herself into a good position for the goal and it was a calm finish into the bottom corner.

Katrina Gorry (6/10)

Sometimes allowed Harder to run through the midfield at times, but showed some good touches and made some key passes to help her side to victory.

Kyra Cooney-Cross (7/10)

Looked really accomplished going forward once more and the way she can move the ball around with a single touch is impressive.

Caitlin Foord (7/10)

Great run to get in behind for the first goal and executed a composed finish. Always looked a threat and will become key in the quarter finals onwards.

Mary Fowler (7/10)

Best Australian player on the pitch today. A sumptuous ball over the top to find Foord for the opener and was pivotal in the second goal too. Felt like the only thing missing was a goal but take nothing away from her.

Emily van Egmond (6/10)

Wasn’t as involved in the game as her strike partner Fowler, but a real lack of selfishness on her behalf for Raso’s goal.

Substitutes

Sam Kerr (N/A)

Great to see the poster girl finally come on. Only a ten-minute cameo and didn’t do much, but minutes under the belt was the main thing for her.

Cortnee Vine (N/A)

Came on for van Egmond but wasn’t on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Clare Polkinghorne (N/A)

Came on in stoppage time and helped see out the win for Australia.

Lene Christensen (5/10)

Couldn’t really do much for either goal and didn’t have much to do outside of that.

Rikke Sevecke (5/10)

Really struggled to contain Caitlin Foord down the wing and was often bullied by her. Not a surprise to see her go off on the hour mark.

Stine Ballisager Pedersen (5/10)

Was dragged inside too much for the first goal and wasn’t aware of her surroundings, but looked ok, nothing more.

Simone Boye Sorensen (5/10)

Lost sight of Raso for the second goal and couldn’t come across in time. Felt Veje could help her more with the threats down the wing.

Katrine Veje (5/10)

Felt like she argued more with the officials rather than making an impact in the game. Really couldn’t contain the Australian wingers in the second half.

Janni Thomsen (5/10)

Was hardly mentioned on commentary and went lost, like many of this Danish team.

Kathrine Kuhl (5/10)

Didn’t really do anything and was non-existent for large swathes of the game. A lack of physicality in the middle of the park too.

Karen Holmgaard (5/10)

Gorry and Cooney-Cross dominated the midfield, and she really couldn’t get a foot in the game.

Rikke Madsen (5/10)

Like many in and around the Danish midfield, really couldn’t get her foot in the game and struggled to break through Australia’s lines.

Amalie Vansgaard (5/10)

Tried to support Harder but couldn’t match her intensity, especially in the first half, and it wasn’t a surprise that Denmark crashed out.

Pernille Harder (6/10)

Denmark’s best player today. Looked dangerous whenever she was on the ball in the first half. That energy dissipated in the second half, but she looked like she was trying.

Substitutes

Signe Brunn (5/10)

Offered nothing in this game and offered nothing throughout the tournament. Disappointing and couldn’t test Carpenter.

Rikke Jensen (5/10)

Copy and paste this description for most Danish players, was non-existent in the game.

Josefine Hasbo (5/10)

Couldn’t test the Australian defence. Very quiet and like most Danish players, will leave Australia highly disappointed.

Sanne Troelsgaard (N/A)

Wasn’t on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Emma Snerle (N/A)

Like Troelsgaard, wasn’t on the pitch long enough to make an impact.