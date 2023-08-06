France vs Morocco: 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16 Preview

As an enthralling round of 16 draws to a close, the fate of these two nations remain in the balance. The final clash of the round promises to deliver as two nations with very different expectations and experience in this tournament prepare to showdown to stake their claim as footballing royalty.

For France, the quarter finals has proved to be a fatal stumbling obstacle in the previous two World Cups but reaching such round will be no easy feat against a Morocco side on cloud nine following their recent endeavours against Colombia.

Crucially, they will be hoping it will not be a repeat of their opening fixture against Jamaica, a story of dominating possession and bulk of the chances but with no such luck in front of goal.

Results elsewhere ensured a frustrating outing against the Reggae Girlz was a thing of the past, a late Wendie Renard winner against Brazil followed up with an emphatic 6-3 win over Panama meant France came out on top in Group F.

Morocco, meanwhile, suffered a much graver test in their inaugural World Cup outing, Germany providing a rude awakening for the debutants with a 6-0 defeat - an Alexandra Popp brace and two own goals a stark wake-up call with two games left to play.

A defensive schooling did present a silver lining, however, with Morocco reacting with back-to-back clean sheets against Colombia and South Korea.

Despite both nations dominating possession, neither side could break down their backline, Khadija Er-Rmichi and co. proving to be a formidable force while forwards Ibtissam Jraidi and Anissa Lahmari duly delivered down the other end to produce satisfying 1-0 wins to clinch second spot in gameweek 3 - beating Germany to the punch to return the hammer blow when it mattered most.

Nevertheless, past results and performances cannot save either side at this stage. World rankings and form mean nothing if they fail to deliver in these all-important 90 minutes. France bear the expectation of going all the way and challenging for the trophy while Morocco have already defied expectations - can they go one step further?

Team News

France:

Les Bleues presented a new-look eleven against Panama with qualification for the round of 16 all but confirmed.

The notable exclusions of Wendie Renard, Sandie Toletti and Sakina Karchaoui paved the way for Élisa de Almeida and Vicki Becho to receive their first starts of the tournament with Hervé Renard looking to utilise the wide array of talent within his squad.

As such, the skipper's return will be a welcomed one after conceding three goals last time out, while her aerial presence down the other end a valuable asset in its own right.

With the luxury of goals something not many nations bear at such a crucial point of the tournament, France's ability to turn to experienced forward Eugénie Le Sommer is a scary thought for upcoming opposition.

Boasting a third World Cup campaign at 34, the Olympique Lyonnais forward knows what it takes to go all the way when it comes to knockout football - especially on the continent in the Champions League - a trophy she has won just the eight times over the span of her career.

Ultimately, France have a comprehensive list of options as far as compiling their attacking quartet is concerned and for Morocco, a seemingly endless list of threats to neutralise.

Morocco:

A shake-up to the system following their 6-0 drubbing against Germany has proved fruitful for the African nation.

A central pairing of Nesryne El Chad and Nouhaila Benzina's performances have provided juxtaposing results to that of the nation's debut affair, boasting back-to-back clean sheets on the way to securing a knockout round spot.

Elsewhere, captain Ghizlane Chebbak will require all hands on deck as she leads her side into a challenging battle from midfield, an accomplished performance in all aspects a minimum to ensure they are not overran by a French side awash with attacking genius.

Predicted Lineups

France:

Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchaoui; Matéo, Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Le Sommer, Diani.

Morocco:

Er-Rmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Benzina, Redouani; Ouzraoui Diki, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnaout; Jraidi, Lahmari.

Key Players

France - Kadidiatou Diani

An eye-watering contest as far as goals are concerned, it was Les Bleues and Diani who were the happier in a prolific 6-3 affair against Panama in their final group staging outing.

An accomplished performance all-round, the Paris Saint-Germain forward duly delivered in what otherwise was a not so routine victory in Sydney.

A hat-trick - including two penalties - capped off a display in which Hervé Renard's side dominated the possession and opportunities with Diani the beneficiary. An acute awareness for her first goal to squeeze past Yenith Bailey, she demonstrated her composure from the spot where the need to remain calm under pressure is now at an all-time high.

Now with a taste for goal on the big stage, the 28-year-old will be on the hunt for goal number four on Tuesday.

Morocco - Anissa Lahmari

Right place, right time - following her heroic winner against Colombia last time out, it is only right to shine a light on Lahmari heading into this highly-anticipated fixture.

A feeling of disappointment as Ghizlane Chebbak saw her penalty save, the Atlas Lionesses didn't dwell in their woes, the quicker of the two sides to react to the rebound with a determined Lahmari getting to the ball across goal first to tap home just before half-time.

While it won't win any goal of the tournament awards, it may prove to be the most poignant - a moment which exemplified what Morocco is all about to a tee: a hard-working side to be underestimated at your peril.

For Lahmari, following a World Cup debut to forget against Germany, her second appearance was one to embrace forever, regardless of what the future holds. Attentions now swiftly turn to their next challenge where Morocco will be quick to turn to their hero to keep the dream alive and go toe-to-toe with Europe's finest.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This match will be played at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide. The 16,500 capacity stadium will host its fifth game of the tournament, including Morocco's 1-0 win over South Korea.



What time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 12:00 BST on Tuesday 8th August 2023, with a local time of 20:30.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match will be free to watch on BBC One and via the BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 11:30.