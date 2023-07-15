Barnet 1-1 MK Dons: Barratt and Eisa on target in preseason warmup

Barnet's third game of their pre-season came in the form of League Two side, MK Dons.

The Dons were relegated from League One last season, finishing 21st, meaning a return to League Two is on the cards for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, the Bees are on the up, propelling 13 places and securing a 5th-place finish at the end of April.

Manager Dean Brennan named a strong side, unchanged from the eleven that beat Premier League Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

For MK Dons, it was an opportunity for new boss Graham Alexander to evaluate his squad, opting to bring a squad of 32 players down from Milton Keynes. It featured the likes of MJ Williams, who joined the club recently from Bolton Wanderers.

The hosts made an early start, with new signing Sam Barratt breaking the deadlock after being presented with an empty net to score his first for Barnet.

The visitors ensured that they wouldn't leave with nothing, equalising through star striker Mo Eisa early into the second half who also had an easy tap-in to level the scoring.

MK Dons will face Coventry City next in ten days time, while the Bees' next formal game is against a Chelsea XI at the Hive.

Story of the game:

Barnet & MK Dons' pre-season tie was the second of a doubleheader in the 'Community Day' at the Hive this summer, aiming to bring out many parents and kids as well as affiliate schools and football clubs.

The respective women's sides played out an enthralling 5-2 result an hour before the men's fixture.

The Bees started on the front foot, claiming an early-deserved lead in the 10th minute. Former Maidenhead United winger, Sam Barratt, pegged the League Two outfit back with his first goal in black and amber.

The 27-year-old found himself one-on-one with Craig MacGillivray after an excellent long ball, and after the Scotsman had denied his initial effort superbly, the rebound was guided into an empty net.

Idris Kanu's header almost made it two in quick succession, just glaring narrowly wide of the top right corner.

Barnet thrived on the momentum of the first goal and Reece Hall Johnson's half-volley after some clever work from Ben Coker at wing-back was another missed opportunity for the important second goal.

However, Nicke Kabamba had the most clear-cut chance of the half, presented with the ball after an inch-perfect ball from Harry Pritchard, but firing into the feet of the rushing MacGillivray.

The former Burton Albion goalkeeper remained strong, denying both Barratt and Danny Collinge from close range to guarantee only a 1-0 deficit at the interval.

Neither side opted for the traditional pre-season 'full rotation' at half-time, and it prevailed for the visitors.

The Dons increased the throttle and levelled in the 52nd minute through Mo Eisa. The 29-year-old scored 11 goals in League One last season and will be crucial in their quest for a straight return back this season.

Eisa's goal was nearly a replica of Barratt's goal in the first half, rounding the 'keeper and placing it into an empty net.

Former West Ham graduate Nathan Holland almost completed the comeback with an audacious effort deflecting for a corner kick.

However, halfway through the second half saw the rotation of both sides, with a notable return for Barnet legend Mauro Vilhete as a 'trialist' in black and amber, having scored a brace in the Bees' promotion victory against Gateshead to secure their Football League status in 2015.

The remaining 20 minutes stored no exciting chances for both sides, with the second sets of eleven struggling to make a real impact on the game.

If there was to be a moment of magic, it looked destined to be from Tuesday's goalscorer Courtney Senior, who had an effort curl just wide in injury time to the frustration of the home support.

As referee Chris Potter signalled for full-time, both sides huddled in for team talks as they gathered feedback on what next to improve. The aim for both teams is promotion, and it will be fascinating whether they can both achieve the same goal in the upcoming campaign.

Player of the match:

Sam Barratt - Barnet

Barnet FC's Sam Barratt on the ball during their preseason fixture against MK Dons at the Hive on Saturday 15th July, 2023. (Credit - Kieran Falcon/Barnet Football Club)

A game of no real action or chances means that Barratt takes it with the goal contribution and general work ethic from midfield.

The 27-year-old joined from Maidenhead United this summer and looks like he will be a key part of Brennan's side competing in the league.

Although the execution of his goal was simple, a first for the club is a huge feat and Bees fans will hope it is the first of many for Barratt.