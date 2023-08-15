Barnet 3-3 Eastleigh: McCallum's late header cancels out Kanu's double and Collinge's header to snatch a point for the Spitfires

Paul McCallum's last-second equaliser ensured that Eastleigh prevented Barnet from leaving Silverlake Stadium with all three points.

The Bees took the lead through Idris Kanu, tapping in a routine corner kick early on. They doubled the deficit minutes after with Danny Collinge, heading off another well-practised corner-kick tactic.

Kanu then made it three after Eastleigh 'keeper Joe McDonnell fumbled the effort into the back of his own net.

However, the Spitfires held on and pulled one back before the interval through McCallum, bursting through and striking past Laurie Walker.

The hosts continued to threaten and Scott Quigley also found himself through on goal for the second goal and his first in Eastleigh colours.

Eastleigh was patient and rewarded in the last seconds of the match with the leveller. Chris Maguire's cross was perfect for McCallum who headed home to steal a point for the hosts.

It means that Barnet's 100% win record has been demolished, leaving Chesterfield top of the race having beat Oxford City 2-1, courtesy of a late Will Grigg goal at the RAW Charging Stadium.

Story of the match:

Dean Brennan made one change to the winning formula at Hayes Lane on Saturday, bringing in Marvin Armstrong for Ben Coker. Meanwhile, Lee Bradbury made two switches to his side that drew with Wealdstone, opting for Oscar Rutherford and Scott Quigley instead of Lee Hodson and Charlie Carter.

The Bees started on the front foot at the Silverlake Stadium with Zak Brunt's early effort from range going wide after being played in on goal by Kabamba.

Kanu had yet to open his account for the season and came close to doing so on the 10-minute mark, opening up on the left-hand side but firing over McDonnell's goal.

However, the former Peterborough United winger was persistent and was rewarded for his efforts in the 15th minute, breaking the deadlock with an easy tap-in off Gorman's corner. The Bees captain launched the set piece into the box and over to the far post where Kanu was present to guide the ball in.

It only took four minutes from there for the Bees to double their advantage. Gorman's corner was hurled into the box again, finding Collinge who headed past McDonnell for his third goal in three games.

Barnet continued to break through and find openings, exploiting the Eastleigh defence with ease. They made it three in 30 minutes through Idris Kanu again, after his powerful effort slipped through the hands of McDonnell and into the net before the Eastleigh number one could recover from his mistake.

However, the Spitfires remained focused on not throwing away the game completely with Quigley seeing his header on goal go narrowly wide.

Former Barnet forward Paul McCallum then burst through on the counter-attack two minutes from the interval, placing a shot past Laurie Walker to pull one back for the hosts.

There was time for one more opportunity before the interval for the Bees to inflict more trouble down south, but Kabamba's effort was saved superbly by McDonnell to prevent the game from slipping out of the Spitfires' grasp.

Barnet made a substitution as they came out for the second half with the goalscorer Danny Collinge coming off for Ben Wynter.

The Bees didn't start as electric as they did in the first 45, with Armstrong's rash tackle on Jake Taylor resulting in him going into the referee's book.

Eastleigh came close in the 54th minute through former Sunderland winger Chris Maguire with an intelligent cut-in, but his shot deflected wide for a corner.

The Spitfires came tantalisingly close when Ryan Clampin fired in a low-drilled cross for the feet of the incoming Enzio Boldewijn, but the Dutchman was unable to divert the cross.

Quigley pulled a second back for the hosts nine minutes later when he burst through on goal again down the right channel, this time slotting past Walker for his first goal in an Eastleigh shirt.

Eastleigh almost found the leveller moments later with Maguire and Quigley combining well to play in Boldewijn 1-on-1 with Walker, but the summer signing steered his shot wide of the far post.

With ten minutes left on the clock, the Spitfires increased the pressure on the visitors' narrow lead. Carter and Maguire both had chances to eliminate the deficit but couldn't find a way to bypass the Bees' defence.

And with seconds spare in the six additional minutes of extra time, Maguire's perfect cross evaded Wynter and found McCallum who only had to nod it on past Walker to find the equaliser.

It completed a comeback for the hosts who were three down in 30 minutes, and Brennan will be immensely disappointed that his side threw the large lead away. It was one of their best attacking displays since Brennan arrived, but their defensive effort as a unit will feel like this is a loss rather than one point on a tough away day.

The Spitfires will next travel to Rochdale on Saturday, who lost 3-2 to Woking tonight. Meanwhile, the Cardinals travel to the Hive to face Barnet who will be looking to amend the mistakes made today.

Player of the Match: Paul McCallum (Eastleigh)

Idris Kanu caused a real threat to the Eastleigh defence today, but it would be hard to not give the award to the man that saved the Spitfires today, grabbing their first and the match-winner in the dying embers of the match.

The 30-year-old has now opened his account for this season and will be crucial in Bradbury's hunt for playoffs this season. Today he showed he can be a punishable threat both in the air and with his feet, and did so expertly against his former club.