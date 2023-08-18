Gateshead vs Ebbsfleet United: National League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Stephen Wearne of Gateshead FC (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal during the Pre Season Friendly between Gateshead FC and Newcastle United at Gateshead International Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Gateshead and Ebbsfleet United will be aiming to build on solid starts to the new Vanarama National League season when they meet at the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After three matches, both sides currently occupy positions in the top 10 of the Vanarama National League table. After collecting six points from an available nine, Ebbsfleet United go into this weekend's clash in sixth position while Gateshead are two points behind in 10th.

These two clubs have not met in the Vanarama National League since the 2018/2019 season. Off-field troubles sent Gateshead down to the Vanarama National League North for a three-year period while Ebbsfleet United were competing in the Southern equivalent last season before winning promotion back to the national game.

Team news

Gateshead

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson could again name an unchanged starting XI after his side defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 4-2 at The Chigwell Construction Stadium in midweek.

No updates have been provided on the fitness of defender Callum Whelan or midfielder Greg Olley.

Ebbsfleet United

Ebbsfleet United manager Dennis Kutrieb could also opt for an unchanged line-up off the back of the 2-0 home win over Aldershot Town on Tuesday evening.

Rakish Bingham will again miss out while there is no update on the fitness of Omari Sterling-James.

Predicted line-ups

Gateshead: Mair, Tinkler, Storey, Booty, Hunter, Richardson, Hannant, Francis, Wearne, McBride, Dinanga

Ebbsfleet United: Cousins, O'Neill, Martin, Poleon, Wakely, Wright, McQueen, Domi, Edser, Clifford, Chapman

Ones to watch

Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead)

Scoring goals is unlikely to be a problem for Gateshead this season. The Tynesiders have netted seven times in their opening three league matches.

Forward Marcus Dinanga has helped himself to three of those seven goals. The player netted a second half brace in the 4-2 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge in midweek.

Dinanga is a player who has chipped in with occasional goals for his clubs in past campaigns but it feels like he could be set for a big season this year.

Dominic Poleon (Ebbsfleet United)

Former Leeds United forward Dominic Poleon has smashed a whole range of goalscoring records in his time with Ebbsfleet United. The player has scored an astonishing 56 goals in 90 league outings for the Kent club. Poleon netted 36 goals last season as Ebbsfleet United won the Vanarama National League South title.

Poleon has found the back of the net once so far this season but there is more to come from the forward. He should arguably still be playing his football in the EFL.

Previous meetings

This weekend's meeting is the first in more than four years.

In the 2018/2019 season, Gateshead took four points from their league fixtures against Ebbsfleet United.

In September 2018, Ebbsfleet United defender Chris Bush put through his own net as Gateshead recorded a 1-0 win at The Kuflink Stadium in Northfleet.

In the reverse fixture, Bush made amends by scoring the equalising goal for Ebbsfleet United in a 1-1 draw at the International Stadium. Jon Mellish had fired Gateshead into a fourth-minute lead.

There have been 10 meetings between Gateshead and Ebbsfleet United. The Fleet have won half of those matches while Gateshead have chalked up three victories. There have been just two draws.

How to watch

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League game will be played at the Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday 19 August 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcast live in the UK however international fans will be able to stream the game on National League TV.