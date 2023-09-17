Gustavo Hamer says that he has "so much confidence" in Sheffield United despite Tottenham heartache

Another respectable performance was not enough to give Sheffield United their first win of the season. Two late goals from Tottenham Hotspur kept the points in North London in about the cruellest way possible.

A long throw from Jack Robinson that was not dealt with by Spurs was "shanked" in by Gustavo Hamer on minute 73 to give United the lead.

It took until 90+8' for Spurs to reply. Goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski meant that The Blades once again had nothing to show for their valiant performance.

To make matters worse, Oli McBurnie was sent off on 90+14 for an avoidable second yellow card, reducing United's forwards options for the short term.

The result leaves Spurs second only to Manchester City in the table. Sheffield United are now outside of the drop-zone only on goal difference, with every team below them having at least one game in hand.

Although points on the board is what is really needed, there are once again positives to take for Paul Heckingbottom's side. For example, summer signing Gus Hamer is clearly adjusting well to the Premier League.

On his team's performance, Hamer said: "We had the feeling before the game already, the atmosphere in the team was good, in the dressing room was good. We had a good feeling when we arrived here."

"My goal: long throw from Robbo, what we trained on. Ollie Norwood said to me go higher in the box. I got it on my left foot and shanked it to the inside post."

"We knew. We had clips from Tottenham that showed the space was there so that's why he threw it that far. I knew what I was doing."

"The points and the goals will come, I have so much confidence in this team."

Heckingbottom highly critical of "crackers" refereeing

Three key moments in the game happened very, very late in to stoppage time. Naturally, Paul Heckingbottom was highly critical of the amount of time added on and the referee's performance in general.

Heckingbottom said: "Can I talk about the ref or what? Embarrassing. Lost control. There's a focus from the referees to be looking at certain things. Just manage the game of football please."

"Wes Foderingham is getting told to take goal kicks quicker. From when the ball gets put down, he took less than 10 seconds every goal kick. He was getting told he was going to be booked and sent off. What's going on?"

"You can see we played out from goal kicks. We set up. Wes puts the ball down and we split. Then you've got to see what Spurs do to stop you and then you make the decision off of the back of that."

"Gone to talk to the refs about it at half-time. They don't understand what I'm saying. Telling me that he's got to go long. Why? So we work all week on a certain thing and the referees going to tell us how we have to play the game. No. It can't happen."

Many times throughout the game, multiple balls ended up on the pitch. On this Heckingbottom said: "Multiball comes over 3, 4, 5 times. The ball boys are taking the mick and laughing at the referee and he's allowing it happen. Crazy."

"VAR looks at a big centre back jumping to Wes Foderingham, turning round leading with his forearm. Stitches. Book him. And Oli McBurnie gets a booking for saying he's pulling my shirt so that's deemed the same offence. Crackers."

The referee for the game was Peter Bankes.

At the moment, Sheffield United fans need to remain positive. If the Blades keep on performing as they have done, results will soon come.

Before the international break, Sheffield United conceded in the 88th minute against champions Manchester City. They also dropped points against relegation rivals Everton. Both games were in front of a loud Bramall Lane.

For the players, remaining confident will not be easy. Having played so well against two top sides and lost both games, it would be very easy for the squad to feel sorry for themselves.

Sheffield United will host Newcastle United next week, while Spurs will play Arsenal in what should be a high quality North London Derby.