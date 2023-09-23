Liverpool vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

Liverpool look, at this admittedly early stage, to be the real deal this season. The Reds are unbeaten in all competitions after a 3-1 win against Europa League opponents LASK on Thursday, and can make it six wins on the bounce on Sunday.

The Hammers are in a similar vein of form, with a 3-1 defeat at home to Man City their only defeat thus far this season - which feels understandable. It has been quite the turnaround given that last season, domestically at least, manager David Moyes was under enormous pressure and had been rumoured to lose his job on multiple occasions.

Player fitness will be front and centre, with both teams having played on Thursday evening, but Liverpool will also have to contend with having travelled across the continent for their game, while West Ham enjoyed a home tie this time around.

Both sides also have midweek Carabao Cup ties next week, which will be on their minds - but this fixture is understandably the focus for now.

Despite their impressive form, a win away at Anfield will be anything but easy for Moyes and his players, with the club having not beaten Liverpool away from home since 2015, when they won 3-0.

Team news

Jürgen Klopp boasts an almost fully fit squad to choose from, but there are a couple of doubts which will be of annoyance to the German manager.

Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined with a groin issue, which has unfortunately become a somewhat reoccurring theme throughout his Liverpool career to date.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also a major doubt, having suffered a thigh injury, which forced him to withdraw from the England squad earlier this month.

The Hammers also have an almost fully fit squad, with just a couple of players as doubts ahead of the game.

Defender Aaron Cresswell is expected to miss out after sustaining a hamstring issue during the week.

Elsewhere star forward Jarrod Bowen is also a doubt having been unwell, with Moyes saying; "Jarrod has had a virus, so we'll need to see how he is". The 26-year-old is expected to face a late fitness test to determine his possible involvement in the game.

Likely line-ups

Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Souček, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Key players

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Yes, it is the easy pick, but Salah is as important for Liverpool today as he was three years ago, and tomorrow will prove no different. He is so often instrumental in everything positive for the Reds, with his killer instinct in attack a huge threat against any opposition.

He may have had a somewhat quiet start to the season (only by his own, astronomically high, standards), but the Egyptian's quality is undeniable and he will, one way or another, have a huge say on the outcome of Sunday's game.

With the possible absence of Bowen, Kudus could have a pivotal role to play in the game. He has had an explosive start to the season, scoring twice for Ghana and a brace in his first start for the Hammers on Thursday.

The 23-year-old only joined the club this summer, from Ajax, but his talent and impact already are undeniable and, while Liverpool away is a huge test for even the very best players, it is one he will handle perfectly, if called upon.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at Liverpool's home stadium, Anfield.

When is the match?

The match is on Sunday 24th September 2023,, and will kick-off at 2:00 PM BST.

How can I watch?

The game is not being broadcast in the United Kingdom. Highlights will, however, be posted to each club's YouTube channel shortly after full-time.