David Moyes and Pep Guardiola reflect on their team's display

The Hammers opened the scoring courtesy of James Ward-Prowse with his diving header on 36 minutes.

However, the visitors flew out of the traps in the second period and netted one minute after the interval - summer signing Jérémy Doku with the goal.

Bernardo Silva gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead on the 76-minute mark before Erling Haaland scored his customary goal to seal the three points four minutes from time.

Guardiola: "I am so proud of the team"

This victory puts City top of the Premier League table with five wins out of five.

Despite going behind in the first-half, they showed their title-winning mentality to fight back against an in-form West Ham side.

Guardiola expressed his delight after the game.

"I would say the first and second half were quite similar", stated the Spaniard.

"I would say that West Ham had more chances in the second half than they did in the first."

He also touched on why it was such a good victory, bearing in mind West Ham's low defensive line.

"We created against a team that defends so deep and does it really well - we created a lot of chances in the 90 minutes", said Guardiola.

"We spoke at half-time, don't be affected by the result (which was 1-0 at the time) because you were playing really well in the first half.

"In the second half, we were lucky to score immediately and we had to be patient."

"I am so proud of the team - it is a great win for us."

Guardiola: "Doku had an unbelievable game"

On his second start in a City shirt, Doku impressed and staked a claim for a regular starting spot with his equalising goal.

The Belgian international drove at West Ham right-back Vladimír Coufal and calmly slotted into the corner.

He arrived from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for £55.5m in the summer following several excellent seasons in northwest France.

Guardiola hailed Doku's performance.

"I had the feeling he was a little bit shy (in his debut against Fulham)", he said.

"It's normal after just two or three days of training and then in the team that won the treble.

"Today, no!

"We spoke to him to use his quality as a winger and go when it was one against one or two, or if not, the feeling to go past then to pass back to Joško (Gvardiol) and go again.

"Use your quality and lose the ball? It's no problem."

At the age of just 21, Doku is showing an immense amount of potential and displayed it in this victory.

Even though he has had a great start, Guardiola insists they need to remain patient with him.

"From the first minute, aggressive and with determination.

"We are really pleased because we thought the quality was there and today he started to prove it.

"When you buy a young player like him, we have to be patient", he admitted.

"I will be honest, I didn't expect he would be at this level in his second game at Manchester City.

"Even if you don't play quite well, be patient, learn when to get the ball."

Moyes: "You have to be clinical against Manchester City"

This was West Ham's first defeat of the season after a stellar start to their campaign.

A share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth was on opening day before 3-1 victories over Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

A 2-1 away win at Luton Town followed before the international break but the Hammers endured their first defeat of the season.

Moyes was satisfied with his team's performance against the treble-winners.

"It's small margins at the moment and the early season ones have gone for us", the Scotsman said.

"Today, we played against a top team and did an okay job but overall, I have to say the players did an excellent job in the main.

"We tried to make it as difficult as we could against Manchester City but you have to be really clinical and clinically defensive as well because you can't really afford to make many mistakes."

The West Ham boss reflects on the goals that they conceded.

"I thought the first goal came at a bad time and the second goal was a mistake and we should have dealt with that much, much better", Moyes believes.

Moyes: "Álvarez coming off affected us hugely"

A major turning point in proceedings was when midfield linchpin Edson Álvarez was substituted.

At the time, the Mexican was on a yellow card and had injury concerns.

Moyes explained his thought process in taking off the 25-year-old.

"I was a bit worried because he had been booked - he talked to me about it at half-time", he said.

"He then gave away a free-kick away on the edge of the box and I didn't know how many more he would get away with."

Moyes also praised his work ethic after he landed back on British shores on Thursday after being on international duty.

"To get the boys back and try to get them ready for the game on Saturday was really difficult.

"That is why international games being early on in the week, Monday or Tuesday, it at least gives you a chance.

"His game was on Wednesday night in Atlanta."

City showed their class again - it will take some stopping to make sure they don't lift their fourth consecutive Premier League title.