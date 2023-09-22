Brighton vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton come into this game off the back of four wins in five games in the league, and will be hoping to continue this run when Bournemouth come to the AMEX Stadium on Sunday.

Victories over Luton, Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester United provide reason for the Seagulls to be confident ahead of this weekends clash, against a Bournemouth side who are winless in the league.

Despite the strong start, Brighton lost their most recent game, 3-2 at home to AEK Athens, in the Europa League, which was their first ever European game. This result may provide the travelling Cherries some hope ahead of the game.

Although Bournemouth are without a win, that doesn't tell the whole story. Some very difficult fixtures, alongside numerous key injuries, the Cherries have actually done reasonably well. Draws against West Ham, Brentford and Chelsea, with defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham leave Bournemouth in 15th coming into this game.

Under new manager Andoni Iraola, performances have improved each week too, and the first victory is coming, could it be against the Seagulls?

Team News

Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson both missed Thursdays Europa League game with a minor muscular problem and illness respectively, and James Milner was forced off early in the second half with an injury. The availability of the trio for this Sundays game is unknown, but De Zerbi will certainly hope his key players are available.

Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso are definitely out with knee injuries.

Bournemouth's injury list remains the same. Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes are all still unavailable.

Adams and Scott are both still yet to make their debuts for the Cherries, and their returns are not imminent after arriving at the club with injuries.

Likely Line-ups

Brighton

Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Lallana, March, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Bournemouth

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Kluivert, Christie, Tavernier; Solanke.

Key Players

Brighton- Kaoru Mitoma

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, known for his silky dribbling, is a vital part of Brighton's attack, providing one goal and three assists so far this season.

With the ability to cut inside off the left, or go down the line to try and set up a teammate, Mitoma is a full backs worst nightmare, so Max Aarons is going to have his work cut out this weekend.

He was the match winner back in February when the sides last met, scoring with a header at the near post late on, as he helped Brighton to a record sixth place finish.

If Mitoma is on his game and continues his good form, he could certainly provide the difference on Sunday.

Bournemouth- Lewis Cook

Lewis Cook in action against Chelsea (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

One time England international Lewis Cook was tipped for big things when he joined the Cherries back in 2016 as a teenager, but two awful knee injuries have drastically slowed his career down.

A composed and tough tackling central midfielder, Cook can do it all when he's on his game, which was shown last week as he was man of the match against Chelsea. Making three tackles and five interceptions, Cook ran the show from the middle of the park, and appears back to his best under Iraola.

If he can continue this great recent form, he could provide a difficult afternoon for Gross and Gilmour in Brighton's midfield.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Brighton's home ground, the AMEX Stadium.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick off is at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Where can I watch?

The game is unfortunately not being televised, but both teams, as well as Sky Sports will upload match highlights after the game.