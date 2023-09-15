Andoni Iraola: "We are getting stronger"

Bournemouth host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at the Vitality Stadium, as they look to pick up their first league win of the season.

Iraola spoke to the press on Friday ahead of the game.

On Injuries

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Cherries, with regards to injuries, but things are looking more positive according to Iraola. Winger Dango Ouattara, who has missed the start of the season, has been back training with the team ahead of this weekend's game.

"Dango has been training with us this week. So we are slowly, slowly recovering important players. I think we are getting stronger".

“These two weeks were good, especially for Marcus Tavernier, Lloyd Kelly and Adam Smith, coming back from injuries. This week we have recovered Dango also. These have been successful weeks.”

Unfortunately Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes all remain out.

"Now we only have injured Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and the ones that have been out for more time like (Ryan) Fredericks and (Emiliano) Marcondes.

“We have recovered Tavernier, who helped us the other day (at Brentford). Adam Smith was on the bench".

When asked if he though Tavernier was fit enough to start this weekend, Iraola said:

“I think he is. He played really well, the minutes he played the other day".

Dango Ouattara in action during pre-season (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

On Lloyd Kelly

Following a rejected bid from Tottenham on deadline day, Lloyd Kelly was left out of the squad for Bournemouth's last game, against Brentford.

When asked about the defender in his press conference, Iraola replied:

“He has trained very well these past two weeks.

“I think they have been very good weeks for him because he came from an injury.

“So he needed the workload.

“Also, we were here just training with nine, 10 players so we could focus more on them.

“So I think they have been really successful weeks for him.”

Iraola went on to add how deadline day had been difficult for a number of his players, who faced uncertain futures and were the subject of bids.

“Probably the last day of the market was difficult not only for him, but Kieffer (Moore), for Jaidon Anthony, for Luis (Sinisterra), who came here at the end.

Lloyd Kelly in training ahead of Bournemouth vs Chelsea (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

On Dominic Solanke's New Contract

Earlier this week it was announced that striker Dominic Solanke had penned a new four year deal with the club, keeping him at the Vitality Stadium until 2027.

Manager Andoni Iraola expressed his delight at this news.

“I was really pleased. I think it was a similar situation to Philip Billing’s (contract); it’s very good for the club.

“He wants to spend the best years of his career here playing for Bournemouth and he’s performing really well.

“We hope he continues in the same way.”

On Tactics and Defensive Shape

When asked about his sides style of play and defensive actions, Iraola responded by saying:

"We've been more comfortable lately and have not conceded so many chances when pressing high.

"We just have to do this when we are lower, otherwise we are being punished.

"We need to keep the intensity.

"Sometimes when you feel like you have help either side you don't feel the urgency and you are waiting for someone else to make the play.

"We need the same level of focus for low play, as well as high".

On David Brooks' Development

Having scored three in his last three competitive games for club and country, David Brooks is a man in form.

Iraola discussed him during todays press conference.

“With Brooksy, it has been really easy for me because from day one he was ready to compete for the position.

“He was ready to train and he knows that he has strong competition with new players arriving but he’s doing really well.

“He pushes every single training session and it’s good that he can add these goals to his game lately; he’s doing really well.”

David Brooks in action for Bournemouth vs Swansea (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

On Luis Sinisterra's Availability

Following his arrival on loan from Leeds on deadline day, Luis Sinisterra is in line to make his Cherries debut on Sunday against Chelsea.

“I think he’s ready but it’s true that today was the first training that he’s done with his teammates.

“It was a strange situation because he came to the stadium and watched our game against Brentford, but he couldn’t train with the team because he went straight away with Colombia.

“He has played some minutes there and he has come back really fit, he is ready to help is teammates but it’s true that we haven’t had time to spend with him and to know him better.”