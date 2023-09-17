Four things we leant from Bournemouth and Chelsea stalemate

A poor first half between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea continued into the second, until the game came alive in the last 15 minutes, adopting the end-to-end nature of a basketball match.

Despite the increase in urgency from both sides late on, neither side could produce the quality to take all three points.

Nicolas Jackson hit the foot of the Bournemouth post in the first half, whilst Conor Gallagher, Dominic Solanke and Cole Palmer were all also guilty of missing big chances. The only real moment of quality in the game came when Raheem Sterling hit a free-kick off the underside of the crossbar, the ball bouncing perilously close to going over the goal-line before Levi Colwill finished from an offside position.

Whilst the game itself won’t live long in the memory, there was still much to learn from the stalemate on the south coast.

Here is what we learned from the encounter:

Bournemouth must improve final ball

Bournemouth have only managed four goals in six league games this season and the game against Chelsea showed why. On numerous occasions, the Cherries got themselves into good situations in the final third, only for the final ball to let them down.

Historically, a draw against Chelsea would be seen as a good result for Bournemouth, but the fact of the matter is that this Chelsea side were there for the taking. Unfortunately for Andoni Iraola's side, the final pass was their nemesis and all too often attacks broke down because of a sloppy pass or misplaced cross.

The likes of Ryan Christie, Dango Ouattara, Milos Kerkez and Dominic Solanke were all guilty of wasting potentially goalscoring opportunities by making the wrong decision or failing to find a teammate. This is an area that really needs to improve if Bournemouth are to have a successful campaign.

Nicolas Jackson desperately needs a goal

A few eyebrows were raised when Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to lead the line this season given that the striker has never been prolific in his career to date. Despite some bright performances thus far this season, this pattern has continued in his short time in Chelsea blue.

Against Bournemouth, Jackson looked a striker bereft of confidence. Nothing highlighted this more than his wild slash with his weaker left foot from a tight angle which was loudly - and very ironically - cheered by the Bournemouth faithful.

The 22-year-old did hit the post from outside the box in the first half, but even this attempt was scuffed rather than struck with confidence. The Senegalese forward has one league goal since signing in the summer and it feels as though the only thing that will help his bruised ego is to add to that tally imminently, no matter how it goes in.

Justin Kluivert must start next game

From the moment Justin Kluivert replaced Ouattara in the 63rd minute, Bournemouth immediately looked far more threatening. The son of Dutch legend Patrick is yet to really make an impact having joined on loan from AS Roma in the summer, but he showed glimpses of the player that made his Ajax debut seven years ago.

His direct running, positivity and link-up play, particularly with Solanke, injected some much-needed urgency into the Bournemouth attack as he constantly looked to cut in from the right. One such run saw him chopped down on the edge of the box by Axel Disasi, with Philip Billing's set-piece strike deflected agonisingly wide of the post.

With creativity at a premium for Bournemouth, and a tough game away at Brighton next weekend, Kluivert must be in his manager's thoughts for a start.

Chelsea need injured players back quickly

Chelsea may have spent over £1 billion on signings since Todd Boehly bought the club, but that has not stopped the club feeling the effects of their current injury crisis. One look at Mauricio Pochettino's bench in Sunday's game showed just how short of senior personnel they are currently. Ben Chilwell was the only player over 23, with Cole Palmer the only other player with any notable Premier League experience.

The club's injury list is not just long, but full of real quality that Chelsea sorely missed for their trip down south. New club captain Reece James cannot seem to stay injury-free for any prolonged period of time, whilst the likes of Wesley Fofana, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Benoït Badiashile, and Carney Chukwuemeka were all notable absentees.

Despite the seemingly constant incomings, Chelsea's squad looks increasingly light. Eight of the starting 11 in the game against Bournemouth have started every Premier League game so far this season. The fact Chelsea have won just one league game and reside in 14th in the league suggests this is not on merit and is, in fact, representative of Pochettino's lack of players available.

Next up for Chelsea is a home game against Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa. Pochettino will be hoping that some of his sidelined stars will be back to bolster his options. It would not be a surprise if a home defeat after a poor start to the season results in a hostile Stamford Bridge crowd.