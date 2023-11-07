Tottenham 1 - 4 Chelsea: Post-Match Player Ratings

Last night’s match was a frenzy full of VAR decisions, including 5 disallowed goals.

Chelsea beat nine-man Tottenham to win 4-1 away from home, in North London.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Spurs, before Chelsea made a frantic turnaround and Nicolas Jackson was able to brace a hat-trick for his team.

Chelsea took the three points, however, many Tottenham players also managed to influence Spurs’ endurance of Chelsea’s determination.

Player Ratings - Tottenham

Vicario - 5/10 - Guglielmo Vicario had an impressive performance despite conceding 4 goals and having less defenders to help him. He also made many saves from shots on target - including almost getting a touch on Palmer’s penalty. However, he made some poor and desperate clearances in added time of the 2nd half.

Porro - 3/10 - Part of the back line who conceded 4, saved a notable shot from a corner, but risked conceding a handball.

Romero - 1/10 - Received a red card after committing serious foul play in a tackle on Enzo, which led to Palmer’s scored penalty 35 minutes in.

Van de Ven - 5/10 - Subbed off after a clash to the hamstring in injury time of the first half.

Udogie - 1/10 - Only made one notable save using his head but received a red card comprised of 2 bookings. The first for a dangerous tackle on Sterling and the second for a reckless challenge at the start of the second half.

Sarr - 6/10 - Got the assist on the first goal, while also having some poor shots that were blocked by Chelsea’s back line.

Bissouma - 4/10 - Not much influence in the game, had one shot that was blocked by Chelsea’s defence and helped Spurs to clear some chances took by Nicholas Jackson.

Kulusevski - 7/10 - Opened the scoring for Spur only 6 minutes in and also played a pass to Son, to which his shot was saved by Sanchez.

Maddison - 5/10 - Orchestrated most of Tottenham’s play for the first half, until he went down holding his ankle and was subbed off in stoppage time of the first half.

Johnson - 5/10 - Would have got an assist for an offside goal scored by Son, led majority of Tottenham’s play making in the first half an hour.

Son - 6/10 - Had an attempt on target ruled as offside and ran the show for Spurs along with Maddison in the first half.

Substitutes

Dier - 6/10 - Substituted in the 34th minute to replace Johnson, primarily saved many shots and scored a goal that was ruled as offside.

Skipp - 2/10 - Substituted in the 61st minute with lack of notable input.

Højbjerg - 6/10 - Substituted on after Maddison and Van de Ven faced injuries, but saved a close-range attempt from Jackson and kicked it over the bar. Additionally, he kicked a shot out from Gallagher late on in the clash.

Royal - 3/10 - Substituted along with Højbjerg with lack of notable input.

Bentancur - 4/10 - Assisted a goal that was ruled as offside and missed an attempt close to goal with the ball hitting his and deflecting onto the floor for a goal kick.

Player Ratings - Chelsea

Sanchez - 7/10 - Was able to save 4/5 of Tottenham’s attempts on target.

James - 5/10 - Had one shot that pssed the left-hand post of the goal. Subbed off at 77 minutes.

Disasi - 3/10 - One of Chelsea’s least notable players in this match, simply not up to speed with the rest of the play, despite playing the full 90 minutes.

Silva - 4/10 - Had two lofty shots 26 minutes in after Vicario saved one.

Colwill - 2/10 - Lack of positive notability for number 26. Colwill took a deflection which landed Tottenham’s first goal in the net. After Colwill received a yellow in the 45+10th minute, he was subbed off straight away to avoid a red.

Caicedo - 6/10 - Had a goal ruled offside in the first half. Committed a foul on Maddison 3 mins in, despite playing the full 90 minutes.

Enzo - 6/10 - Had multiple wayward attempts on target, but managed to win a penalty after he received a challenge off Cristian Romero and had him as Spurs’ first man to be sent off.

Palmer - 8/10 - Scored the penalty as part of the first goal, in which the ball hit the inside of the right-hand post to land in the bottom left corner of the net. Palmer also assisted the final goal, giving Jackson his hat-trick.

Gallagher - 7/10 - Conor assisted Jackson’s second goal. Gallagher also had a shot towards the end of the match in which Højbjerg cleared.

Sterling - 8/10 - Scored the first Chelsea goal which was disallowed for handball and made this assist for the second Chelsea goal, scored by Nicholas Jackson.

Jackson - 9/10 - Many shots on target in the first half, however Nicholas scored three in the second half to get a hat-trick. A perfect score was limited by two ‘sitters’ that Jackson missed.

Substitutes

Cucurella - 6/10 - Substituted 45 minutes in, with one shot on target which was offside.

Mudryk - 6/10 - Substituted in the 58th minute and received a booking 89 minutes in. However, Mykhailo had considerable input in Jackson’s third goal.

Ugochukwu - 3/10 - Substituted in the 90+1 minute with lack of notable input, but received a booking 90+4 minutes in.

Gusto - 4/10 - Substituted in the 77th minute with lack of notable input, but received a booking 86 minutes in.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Nicolas Jackson takes the ball around Guglielmo Vicario to score his third goal of the match for Chelsea. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)