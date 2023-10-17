Khiara Keating and Grace Clinton - The two newest Lionesses : October Lionesses Squad Overview

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: England head coach Sarina Wiegman during a UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Scotland at the Stadium of Light, on September 22, 2023, in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

England's next two UEFA Women's Nations League matches are very nearly upon us, a double header with Belgium. The first game taking place on Friday 27th October at Leicester City's King Power Stadium with the return game four days later, at the aptly named The King Power at Den Dreef Stadium in Belgium.

On October 17th, Sarina Weigman named her Lionesses squad for the Belgium double header, with two new names in the squad list which caused huge excitement for Lionesses fans.

Manchester City's Khiara Keating and Tottenham Hotspur's Grace Clinton were listed in the new squad after their stunning starts to the season and we are VAVEL feel they deserve their flowers for making the cut!

The City stopper making waves:

Ellie Roebuck, City's number one for the last 3/4 seasons has been displaced this term by Ardwick's very own Khiara Keating. The Mancunian stopper has certainly made waves this term, most notably in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the WSL two weeks ago.

To dethrone Roebuck of her Number 1 spot was going to take something special, and Keating has taken on the mantle of being the City Number 1, part of a team at the time of writing that are top of the Women's Super League after only conceding once this season in the aforementioned draw to Chelsea.

With only one goal conceded, the stoppers save percentage is the highest in the league, sat at 83.3%. She embodies 'The City Way' too, always looking to play the ball out from the back. Successfully completing 47 of her 80 passes, leaving with a 58.8% pass success rate too shows just how vital she is in terms of starting off the play for The Cityzens too.

One thing England will have to juggle is that of their expanded collection of goalkeepers. Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton and Ellie Roebuck, Wiegman's 'go-to's', add to those three the inclusion of Keating, Lionesses' goalkeeping coach Darren Ward will have an extra pair of hands to manage in this upcoming international break.

The on loan star pulling the strings at Spurs:

If there's one thing that new Spurs boss Robert Vilahamn has embodied during his short time in N17, it's his commitment to playing football 'The Tottenham Way'.

One new signing that sums it up superbly is Grace Clinton, who joined Spurs on loan from Manchester United this summer. Having been part of the Bristol City Women's Championship winning team last term, it clearly alerted the scouts at Tottenham to go after her services and boy, has she lived up to expectation.

In the 66th minute of Spurs' 3-1 win over Brighton at the weekend, Clinton got the ball off of fellow new signing Olga Ahtinen, spun on a sixpence and unleashed a crashing, dipping drive over Brighton keeper' Nicky Evrard who had no chance of keeping out the stellar strike.

She's been the embodiment of Spurs' transition this season, applying the press from midfield, linking up with fellow new signings Ahtinen, Martha Thomas and the creative Finn Evelina Summanen, things look very bright for the career of Grace Clinton and this surely won't be the last of her international call ups.

Clinton's staggering stats:

Some of the stats around Grace Clinton and her sparkling form for Tottenham are jaw dropping, as Sam Biccarino (stattorino on X) brilliantly articulates.

"In Clinton's 2 previous WSL seasons (Everton 2020-22) she got 194 & 217 minutes. She already has 224 after 3 games this season.

"Only Lauren James (8) has more successful Take Ons than Grace Clinton (7) Clinton is one of the top 10 players in the league for a number of important attacking metrics; including Shots on Target, Successful Take Ons and Goal Creating Actions."

The Fans Views:

As I eluded too earlier in the piece, the call ups of Clinton and Keating are calls for optimism among the Lionesses ranks, with Lauren from The Goaldiggers Podcast summing it up pretty well!

"It’s exciting to see young players who have started the season really well at club level get their chance to step up to the senior Lionesses squad. Khiara is starting ahead of some of her England colleagues on pure merit so the call up is fully deserved. Likewise for Grace Clinton who has adapted quickly since joining Spurs on loan and is showcasing her ability at WSL level. As a Spurs fan, I’m proud to see us developing more and more players who are capable of playing international football."

Who also made the cut:

Also in the squad are the returning Fran Kirby and Keira Walsh, with Arsenals' comeback hero Beth Mead not selected by Wiegman with the boss clarifying that "she wasn't close, really" to reporters on Tuesday (17th October).

The inclusion of Chelsea forward Fran Kirby is set to add another element into England's attack which has sorely been missed since suffering her knee injury in March, ruling her out of the 2023 Australia and New Zealand World Cup.

Barcelona's Keira Walsh is also back in the squad having missed the September international break with an injury, but the return of the England midfield lynchpin will be news greatly received by everyone with a Lionesses connection.

In terms of players who didn't make it, Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs and Lucy Staniforth, along with Manchester City's Laura Coombs didn't make the cut this time after being in the last squad, showcasing the depth and breadth of talent Sarina Wiegman has at her disposal.