Giovani Lo Celso: The Maddison replacement?

The return from the international break marked another disappointing defeat for Tottenham versus Aston Villa, losing 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Despite the loss, it looks to be an exciting time for the Argentine midfielder - Giovanni Lo Celso, the man who was one of their best players on the day and put Spurs 1-0 up with a great strike from the edge of the box.

Spurs took a deserved lead, as the corner was swung in by Pedro Porro, it fell nicely to Lo Celso, who smashed the half volley towards the goal with a little deflection from Diego Carlos helping Lo Celso get his first goal of the season.

Lo Celso’s last goal for Tottenham came in November 2020 against Manchester City in a 2-0 win.

Injuries have not helped the Argentine midfielder over the years after suffering from various ones since being at Spurs. Earlier this season Lo Celso suffered an injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham and has been limited to game time, only making 3 substitute appearances, Ange Postecoglou said he will have more chances to prove himself in the coming weeks.

Replacing James Maddison, who was in brilliant form before an injury a few weeks ago, isn't an easy job. However, since stepping in, Lo Celso has been creating chances and working hard in the midfield.

He was the main creator in Tottenham's midfield with ten passes in the final third whilst creating three big chances which unfortunately the attackers couldn't finish.

A big positive for him making his first start in a long time and playing 85 minutes of football before being taken off.

Postecoglou spoke on the number 18’s performance :

“Yeah, I thought Gio did really well today in the role we had him. He was creative and scored a good goal. He was always threatening and he worked hard. He hasn't played a lot of football."

Despite multiple loan offers, Ange Postecoglou is a fan of Lo Celso and wants him to stay part of the club

After this performance, Lo Celso will be likely to start at the Etihad on Sunday with Spurs set to face the champions Man City. Rodrigo Bentancur is also set to join Maddison on the sidelines after coming off injured on the 30-minute mark.

Before Bentancur had to hobble off injured, the midfield was being bossed by the South American duo.

Lo Celso for Argentina

A man loved by his national team was unfortunate to miss out on last year's eventual World Cup winners squad due to another injury. Lo Celso picked up a hamstring tear against Athletic Bilbao whilst on Loan at Villareal last season.

The 26-year-old was disappointed that he couldn't play and spent time looking elsewhere for treatment.

With over 40 caps for Argentina, Lo Celso has always excited and recently assisted Nicolas Otamendi in the champions' 1-0 win against Brazil in a tense match in the World Cup Qualifiers.

With teammate Cristian Romero also being crucial in Argentina’s World Cup glory, the pair were able to celebrate Romero’s second national team goal coming against Indonesia in a friendly, assisted by Lo Celso.

The midfielder is also one of four Argentine stars to score this weekend as Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho and Paulo Dybala were all among the goals which is exciting for Lionel Scaloni.

Shining in Spain

After an initial six month loan spell for Lo Celso at Villareal, from January to the end of the 2021/22 season, and after several good performances for the Yellow Submarines, they decided to re-sign him on Loan for the 2022/23 season.

With 5 goal contributions and overall some decent performances, Spurs decided to keep Giovanni Lo Celso for the upcoming season with new manager Ange Postecoglou, fending off competition for his signature from Aston Villa.

Previously playing for Real Betis in the 2018/19 season, he netted 16 goals which caught Tottenham's eye and he arrived in London a couple of months after the season finished.