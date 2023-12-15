Brian Sørensen: Emily Ramsey out with "significant" injury

Everton Women's manager Brian Sorensen provided an injury update and commented on the Premier League's introduction of their first female referee.

The Blues were defeated in the Conti Cup on Wednesday by arch-enemies, Liverpool. Toni Duggan's late strike was too little, too late as her side lost their unbeaten run.

Amidst the action, goalkeeper Emily Ramsey was forced off due to sustaining an injury in the second half.

Her club manager stated: "She is out for a significant period, hard to say so early how long, but it is definitely not just a two-week injury unfortunately. Ankle ligaments are not good, but we need to see. She is out for more than a month, I think.

"It is too early to say if we need to do some more on it, but we will see. I don’t think it’s a surgery or anything that is needed but it still one that will take some weeks to recover from. She was just unlucky. She tried to step on the post after she made a really big save, but trying to get the rebound she unfortunately stood on the post and twisted her ankle."

It wasn't to be for Everton midweek (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Despite the huge blow, there was positive injury news. Sorensen added: "Lucy Hope has been out since the derby and is back after Christmas. She is starting to go on the pitch. Elise Stenevik is back on the pitch already."

Also regarding the squad, striker Martina Piemonte has now served her ban for an off-the-ball incident during Everton's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

The Dane confirmed: "I can guarantee you we are going to see Martina on Sunday. She is helping us in putting in 15 players to a squad, so we will definitely see her."

First female referee in the Premier League

It was announced this week that Rebecca Welch will referee a Premier League fixture.

The 40-year-old will take charge of Fulham's clash with Burnley on the 23rd of December.

When asked about the significance of this, Sorensen said: "Yeah, that is really big. We have seen it all around Europe that some of the top referees are getting a chance at the top levels. I have said it all along, I really enjoy working in women’s sport. I have done that my entire life.

"The commitment they have, they definitely don’t do it for the money. Maybe we will see that change in some years because of the growth. All the time I have been working in it is for the love of the game. That is why I also really like to work in it. Now, females are getting an opportunity on the biggest stage, and I only applaud it and am grateful for it."

Manchester City challenge

Heading to Walton Hall Park on Sunday is title-chasing Manchester City, who currently occupy third place.

The Sky Blues have won their last three WSL fixtures, thrashing Tottenham 7-0 at the end of November.

The 43-year-old said: "Manchester City are an unbelievable team with the squad they have there, and they have been playing really good. We will do everything in power to get a team ready and then put in a performance that we can be proud of. Talking about a win is not where we are because we have seven, potentially eight as we have to assess one today, key players out, that is a lot.

They are really good. Some of the football they have been playing is superb. I thought even in the loss to Arsenal, they were excellent. They are definitely a top, top team in this league. The players they can bring off the bench are also big in quality, like Jess (Park), who was an unbelievable player for us last year, she is coming off the bench for them so that shows the squad to work with."

The all-blue-affair kicks off at 13:00 on Sunday.