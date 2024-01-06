Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle: Magpie magic sinks Sunderland in Wear-Tyne Derby

Daniel Ballard of Sunderland clashes with Alexander Isak of Newcastle United in the match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United claimed the bragging rights in the North East after they comfortably beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

It had been nearly eight years since these sides had last clashed. In March 2016 when they previously met, the game ended in a stalemate, with Aleksander Mitrovic's late equaliser cancelling out Jermaine Defoe's first-half strike.

That match was Rafa Benitez's first home game in the dugout for Newcastle and a whole world away from where both teams currently find themselves. That season it was Newcastle who found themselves relegated to the Championship, and in the next season, Sunderland would meet the same fate. As they yo-yoed between the Premier League and Championship at the end of the 16/17 season we doubt many would have guessed such a long time would elapse before these fierce rivals would play each other again.

A contrasting tale of fortune has been found in these two teams over the years since that March day, with Sunderland languishing in League One and the Championship. Whilst Newcastle managed to hang onto their Premier League position long enough for a takeover, and finally their re-emergence into European football. When the teams were drawn together late last year to play in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, many neutrals would assume the tie could only go one way.

Those neutrals would, in the end, be proven correct. A largely dominant and controlled display by Newcastle United saw them handily beat Sunderland into submission. Bar the odd moment of near brilliance from players like Alex Pritchard, the black cats were left helpless and well out of control.

Story of the game

Newcastle played largely the same side as they did against Liverpool in that 4-2 defeat on New Year's Day. The only changes being a dropped Lewis Miley for a fully rested Miguel Almiron, and the return of a previously injured Kieran Trippier who started at right-back over Tino Livramento. The Magpies had won only one of their last seven games in all competitions heading into this match, making Sunderland ponder if they really could pull off a giant-killing.

Sunderland had won two of their previous three Championship fixtures, including their most recent match, a 2-0 home win against Preston North End on New Year's Day. They made no changes to the side which started in that match.

The game began with Sunderland allowing Newcastle to have as much of the ball as they wished, culminating in a corner within the first minute of the match. A few minutes later chopped the ball in from the right, which Sean Longstaff got a head to and forced an awkward save out of Anthony Patterson. This would be the first of three chances in the first half which would fall to Longstaff.

After ten minutes the away side had 60% possession, though there was no real flow to the game, and both sides were cagey, throwing in lazy and often ineffective tackles. Just before the 15-minute mark, Joelinton would be fouled roughly 30 yards from the goal, Kieran Trippier stood up to take the freekick, but the ball deflected harmlessly into the Sunderland goalkeeper's hands.

A few half-chances would fall Newcastle's way over the next twenty minutes, including a miscued hit from Longstaff at the front post after good work from Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier, and then another miscued hit from the midfield from the edge of the box after good work on the left from Anthony Gordon.

There were some calls for a penalty on Alexander Isak, after a Dan Ballard challenge on the striker as he ran into the box from an Almiron through ball, but the referee waved play on.

The breakthrough would finally come via a Dan Ballard own goal just minutes later. Joelinton burst down the left wing, out-pacing Trai Hume, crossing in a dangerous ball, the defender could do nothing but stick a leg out and hope due to the on-rushing Isak. Unfortunately for the Sunderland man, he placed the ball into the top right corner of his own net.

The defender pounded the turf in frustration. Though truthfully there was little he could do, as the ball in would've almost certainly led to an Isak tap-in had he not got in the way.

After the goal, Newcastle seemed to fully find their rhythm and dominated the remainder of a half. Just before halftime, a Miguel Almiron acrobatic effort dribbled narrowly wide. The Paraguayan winger had been electric in the press, but unfortunately for him, the score was to stay 1-0 going into the break.

Sunderland had little to show for in the first half, but they had kept the game tight and were still more than in the game for the second period. That is until 31 seconds in when a pressing Miguel Almiron robbed Pierre Ekwah of the ball on the edge of his own box.

The midfielder was caught totally by surprise, as was the rest of the Sunderland team. Almiron made an easy layoff to Isak in the centre of the box who curled a left-footed effort calmly into the far post. It was 2-0, and already looked game over.

After this goal, the Brazilian midfielder Joelinton immediately exited play. Seemingly carrying a knock from the first half, he was quickly replaced by the youngster Lewis Miley.

The next ten minutes mostly contained Newcastle pressing and possession in Sunderland's final third. If the Mackems couldn't stay composed they'd run the risk of conceding more goals. But Newcastle couldn't quite penetrate again.

At the hour mark, Sunderland had their best period of the game so far, retaining the ball with more confidence and finding their attackers in gaps between Newcastle's defence and midfield. This culminated in a fizzing effort from outside the box by Alex Pritchard which kissed the top of the Newcastle bar.

There was little traditional derby tussling too between Anthony Gordon and Trai Hume on the left-hand side. Both battling for the ball, Gordon throwing the defender, and him tearing at Gordon's shirt in response.

In the 68th minute, Almiron had an opportunity to fully kill the game. The ball fell to the winger in the box who hit a hard effort destined for the left-hand side of the goal, however, his effort was stopped by the head of Luke O'Nien. A brave defensive effort from the Englishman kept the score down.

Five minutes later, Pritchard had another opportunity, with a cool outside-the-boot effort, though Martin Dubravka managed to parry away the travelling ball. Gordon came close in the 80th minute, with a ball won high up the pitch ending up in the player striking an effort just past the far post.

Inevitably though, Sunderland's pressing and Newcastle's counter would end in only one result. In the 88th minute, a ball broke for Anthony Gordon on the left-hand side who rushed into the box, a lumbering Ballard bought what the attacker was selling and pushed the Newcastle player to the ground resulting in a clear penalty.

Alexander Isak would step up, and place a fine effort into the bottom left-hand corner of the next, keeping the striker's 100% penalty record for the club going. The Swedish striker cupped his ears to the home fans, it was 3-0, and the game was well and truly over.

Newcastle were through to the 4th round of the FA Cup, and Sunderland were left licking their wounds. It was a derby day to remember, well, at least for Newcastle fans.

Player of the match: Miguel Almiron

There were a number of Newcastle players who would be worthy of the player of the match award. From Bruno Guimaraes' silky midfield play to Isak's deadly finishing. But Miguel Almiron was the standout.

His pressing and movement on the right-hand side proved invaluable, and it was his quick and composed thinking which took the game well and truly out of grasp mere moments into the second half.

Questions are asked about the viability of Miguel Almiron at Newcastle given their new lofty ambitions. But today he proved his worth undoubtedly, and was the hero for Tyneside.