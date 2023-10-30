Lionesses U23s enjoy a 2-0 victory over a weak but fighting Portugal

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Jessica Naz of England (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the International Women's Friendly match between England U23 and Portugal U23 at Joie Stadium on October 30, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The U23 Lionesses hosted Portugal's U23s at the Joie Stadium, finishing with a strong and somewhat dominant 2-0 win over the visitors. Jessica Naz and Kiera Skeels got on the scoresheet while Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones remained assured in the number nine role.

The sides could not have a more contrasting spell of results with the Lionesses reflecting the success of the senior side, remaining unbeaten since October 2022. On the other hand, the young A Selecção das Quinas, have lost every fixture since last October.

However, the young Lionesses have experienced a variety of changes with goalkeeper, Khiara Keating and midfielder, Grace Clinton, earning their maiden senior call ups by Sarina Wiegman.

Emma Coates' side have been bolstered by the return of forwards, Katie Robinson and Ebony Salmon who have spent time in the senior side over the last few years, Robinson even making the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad.

Three changes were made to the starting XI after their 1-1 draw with Italy as Naomi Layzell, Emma Harries and Ruby Grant made way for Tara Bourne, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Beever-Jones.

Story of the Match

Despite, the roars of a home side and the overwhelming booming of the supporters’ band, Portugal started the match on the right foot, keeping the ball in England’s half and pressurising the Lionesses’ defence.

However, taking the first shot on target, England returned to their dominant ways but still struggled to convert in the final third.

Although, at times, Portugal’s defence was scrappy, the sheer number of red and green shirts in their own half demonstrated their clear intentions.

The first viable goal opportunity came for England with a free kick given just outside the penalty area however it fell to the safe hands of Carolina Vilao, the clearance being skied over the bar hastily.

After their year of underperforming, Portugal perhaps surprised England with their ability to press high as the first half progressed. Ruby Mace went into the book just head of the half time whistle after multiple warning from referee Phoebe Cross.

England made their first substitution, bizarrely seconds before the first time whistle, indicating a desire for a goal ahead of the break. Tottenham Hotspur forward, Jessica Naz came on in place of Katie Robinson who shortly received treatment.

Second Half

England’s substitution paid off as Jessica Naz opened the scoring, minutes into the second half, finding her way through the Portuguese back line. Naz continued her press as she created a number of chances in front of goal.

At the 60 minute mark, a number of changes were made to Portugal’s side, Ines Silva coming off for Irina Soba and number 11, Serena Queiros leaving the pitch for Lara Perruca. England’s Ebony Salmon, who had created chances up front, was replaced by Freya Gregory.

Manchester City’s Ruby Mace came close to converting at her home ground but the attempt was fired over the bar after a previous scramble in the box.

Portugal continued to look for an equaliser, their target becoming evermore tangible however, Sheffield United’s Tara Bourne defending relentlessly, working alongside an organised back like with the experience of Poppy Pattinson and Ruby Mace, both featuring for WSL teams.

England doubled their tally as Charlton Athletic defender, Kiera Skeels headed a corner into the back of the net, the crowd becoming vocal once again.

Aggie Beever-Bones immediately found rhythm and headed one on one with the Portuguese keeper. With Portugal’s defence in pursuit, Beever-Jones was unable to put it away but managed to shift the momentum into the Lionesses’ hands.

Requiring imminent goals, Portugal made a change to their attack, taking out Mafalda Barboz and bringing on Daniela Santos. Despite the fresh legs of the Portuguese attack, the young Lionesses ceased to back down.

Ruby Mace hitting the cross bar in the 81st minute was an indicator of not only England’s success so far in the match, but also their frustration over their endless opportunities and minimal finishes.

With their win almost secured, England opted to bring on Molly Pike and Lucia Kendall in place of Poppy Pattinson and Laura Blindkilde Brown, both of whom had impressed for the Three Lions.

The Portuguese made one final substitution in hopes of a consolation prize but with four minutes of added time, their defeat seemed inevitable.

Failing to find the net again, the match ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts, remaining unbeaten once again.

Player of the Match - Jessica Naz

Jess Naz scored the opening goal but also created a number of opportunities through the second half after being substituted on for Katie Robinson.

Her ability to read the game, pace down the wing and relentlessness enabled her to stand out and threaten Portugal's attack.

An honourable mention goes to Aggie Beever-Jones who did not make it onto the score sheet but impressed with her press and determination.