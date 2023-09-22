Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom rubbishes 'nonsense' Chris Wilder rumours and confirms Maddy Cusack tributes planned

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has dismissed claims he is to be replaced by Blades legend Chris Wilder, and paid tribute to Maddy Cusack.

Cusack, who played for Sheffield United Women, passed away aged 27 on Thursday, and Heckingbottom said her life will be commemorated during Sunday's game against Newcastle.

The Yorkshireman also said he was not listening to speculation on his future at the club, and felt he had the backing of the board.

He was quick to praise the 'physical' Magpies side his team faces this weekend, and revealed he spoke to officials on Friday after criticising referee Peter Bankes following their 2-1 loss to Tottenham.

Heckingbottom also said he knows new signing Gustavo Hamer can improve despite an impressive start in South Yorkshire.

On remembering Maddy Cusack

On Thursday, Sheffield United announced Cusack's tragic passing, who was a key member of the club's women's team, as well as working for Sheffield United's marketing team.

Heckingbottom said that The Blades plan on paying tribute to Cusack on Sunday at Bramall Lane during the game, with the support of her family.

He also said he was informed by Blades CEO Stephen Bettis that Cusack had died on Thursday.

"First and foremost, everyone's thoughts are with Maddy's friends and family.

"A lot of Maddy's friends work here at this football club, Maddy's been, especially in my time here, a big part of everything.

"She's a senior figure amongst the women's team and media team, and everyone would see her about all the time, so it's tough.

"We need to make sure that everyone's ok at the club and we all support each other, because it's sad news.

"Steve [Stephen Bettis] called me yesterday, and it knocked me back a bit I'll admit, and as much as we are preparing for a huge game and wanting to get on with everything, it's affected a lot of people in different ways.

"Maddy's been close to so many people in this club, so there's a lot of people suffering and feeling it without a doubt, but we look after each other here.

"There's plans and discussions going on now [about paying tribute to her], we want to be very respectful to Maddy's family and make sure they're heavily involved, understand exactly what we would like to do.

"As much as we want to show our respect, thoughts, and how we're feeling, we want to make sure that the family lead on it."

On facing Newcastle

In the midst of a difficult run in the league which has seen Sheffield United lose narrowly to Spurs and Manchester City and draw against Everton, The Blades now face Champions League-level Newcastle.

With only a point in the league in five games, Heckingbottom will know that his side will need to pick up results soon.

However, against another top team, he recognised that The Magpies present a different type of test for his team.

"We're just looking forward to it because it's a home game, it's a home game in front of the cameras, and we've had another week's training which is good for us.

"We obviously are preparing for Newcastle, all the work has been on Newcastle: how they attack and how they defend, but we will just be excited and ready as ever.

"It's another game for us, another week, we've been working hard every day and every week and we want to just keep improving, so yeah, it's a great game for us.

"They're different to Spurs and City in how they set up, there's a good physicality about them and an energy.

"That's probably the standout quality I see in them, certainly in how they'll look to start the game against us, they'll not be afraid to then turn us if we do things right against the ball.

"That's not to say they're not very good with the ball, which they are, it's a different challenge for us and one that we're looking forward to."

On reports of him being set to be replaced by Chris Wilder

After a challenging few weeks for Sheffield United against tough opposition, rumours went around the club that Heckingbottom's future as manager of the club was under threat.

Reports linked The Blades with Wilder, who took Sheffield United from League One to the top-flight, but Heckingbottom laughed off claims that he was to be sacked and replaced by his former colleague.

The former Leeds and Barnsley boss also confirmed that he felt he had the full backing of the board.

"You're asking the wrong person [about his future], you can ask me about a player, is he going to play, what does he need to do?

"But, you can't ask me about stuff like that.

"The amount of things that I see or get asked questions on that are rubbish, there's no smoke without fire, I get that, but the amount of things that get into the media that are total rubbish, I get asked about them all the time.

"So do I worry about it? No. If there was truth in it, am I worried about it? No, because it doesn't affect me one little bit.

"I spoke to Steve [Stephen Bettis], and he said it was nonsense, and to carry on, and he wanted to make me aware of that.

"It's always there as a manager [rumours of facing the sack], just because there's a report on it or I get asked a question about it, it's always out there."

On speaking to the officials after the Tottenham game

Heckingbottom admitted that he felt his side were unfairly treated by the referees as Tottenham scored twice late in added time to beat The Blades 2-1 last Saturday.

He claimed that goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was rushed when taking goal kicks by officials, and he was not happy with the way in which Oli McBurnie was sent off at the end of the tie.

He said he had a conversation with the chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, and John Moss, about the game and the decisions made by referees at the training ground on Friday.

"Yeah, I've just come out [of a meeting with officials], Howard [Webb] and John Moss have both been in today so it's been good, I'm grateful that they've come in.

"We've had discussions about it, about the game, what I thought and they thought.

"We've been discussing how things unfolded, I think the biggest thing for me is how we take things forwards.

"Yeah, I hope so [that something comes from that conversation], we know how we want to take it forwards now and there's always two perspectives.

"There's two big things for me, and this is why I won't change that approach: I have to defend us, and if I think something's not right for us and we're not being treated fairly then I have to stick up for us, and that was happening.

"There's also the game, which we all agree on, we want things to be better, we want the ball in play more, we want to get rid of time wasting, of course we do.

"I've got no issue with the time added on, I think people are making a big deal of that, I never once mentioned the time added on.

"My point is, add 30 minutes on if you want, but we play the 30 minutes how we want to play it.

"They had big issues with the goal kicks, and I've just shown it in there, in the first half we were averaging 18.25 seconds a goal kick, Man United were two goals down against Spurs and taking 20 seconds a goal kick.

"Brentford played them the week before and were taking 29 seconds a goal kick, and we were getting threatened with a booking, and that's what I can't have."

On Gustavo Hamer

After joining the club at the end of the transfer window, Hamer already has two goals for Sheffield United, and has had a positive start to life in South Yorkshire.

Heckingbottom was asked whether he expected the former Coventry midfielder to start as well as he has, and he said he was always confident that Hamer would be a key addition.

However, he did warn that the 26-year-old still has room to improve.

"There's a lot of tactical similarities between us and Coventry in certain games, and the role he performed for Coventry is the one we want him to perform.

"He's settled in, but again, there's areas where we can improve him as well if he wants to stay here, at this level, become a regular fixture in the side, and help us win games in the Premier League.

"We're pleased with a lot of the business that we did, as soon as the window shut, from my point of view it was a case of, 'right, the work starts here'."