"Streetwise" Luton have grown since last Clarets meeting says Edwards

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards praised Vincent Kompany's "complicated" Burnley side as he looked ahead to the Friday evening clash with an impetus on performance.

The Hatters will be looking to make up for the reverse fixture's defeat, in which a Jakob Bruun Larsen-inspired Clarets side took the three points back to Lancashire with a 1-2 win the Kenilworth Road.

Edwards spoke about team news, his opposite number, and the cult figures performing well within his side.

Team News

“Carlton (Morris) is in contention, he was just cramping up a little bit against Bolton so that’s been fine. Brown is suspended for this one, (...) apart from that with Marv and Locks, we’ve got a decent team to go up there.”

As alluded to in the introduction, the previous match-up was brought to the fore. Burnley were outright victors in last season's EFL Championship season, however, since promotion - the power dynamic has shifted. Kompany's side haven't really been able to replicate the same glowing football that saw them go up with 101 points last term.

Although they lost to Burnley at Kenilworth Road this season, Edwards believed his team have grown noticeably since then.

“We’re a little bit more experienced, maybe a little bit more streetwise. I think form as well, is important. We’re confident when we’re in good form, so we can take that into the game as well. I think the big thing now, is that we’ve got a bit more understanding of the level and it required to at least compete and be difficult to beat or to get points. We’re probably a little more streetwise now.”

Whenever two promoted sides come up against each other, thoughts instantly stray to survival. Edwards was asked whether there was added pressure when playing against a rival in and around the drop zone.

“We experienced one with Sheffield United not that long ago. We tried to make it as normal as possible. Everyone is aware of the situation, everyone is aware it’s a big game.”

“We try and keep it level, like we would be when we were preparing for the Playoff Final last year, which was obviously a very big game. We try to make it as normal as we can.”

Another aspect within these battles at the foot of the Premier League table, is the fact that these games are regularly the highest scoring games in the league. There have been three matches between the promoted sides (Burnley, Luton, Sheffield United) this season, in which a combined 13 goals have been scored. Edwards spoke about whether this affected his side's freedom in front of goal.

“No, we go in with a plan like any, to try and keep the opposition out and score as many as we can. That’ll be the plan again, but I think this year in general across the Premier League there’s a lot more goals. Again, there were more than last year. Teams are perhaps going for it more, taking more risks, whether it’s worse defending - I don’t know. I hope it’s an entertaining game, with a 4-3, I’m not sure I can handle those.”

In good Kompany: a deeper look at the Belgian's side

When asked to build on his comments about Friday night's opposition, Edwards gave a consummate breakdown of Burnley. At times this season, the league has been unforgiving to the Clarets' fluid style of play - yet Vincent Kompany still has an admirer in Luton's manager.

“I don’t think there’s one way of playing football. I love what Vinny has done at that football club. With his staff, with his players. They played really well in a lot of games and I just think it’s just difficult to win and get points in this league. It is really ruthless, but I really like what they do."

"It’s a really difficult game for us. They have improved, they have got better from last year, they’re a team that got over a 100 points in the Championship. We try and do things our way, we’re still evolving and changing. We’re a different team now, to what we were at the beginning of the season and certainly last year. I can concentrate on us, and what we try and do. We want to try and be hard to beat, we want to try and play our way.”

“(Last time) It was close, we can really compete with them. I think if you’re going to press aggressively against someone, you’ve got to get your timing right. We got done with that in the first goal and a couple of moments before that as well."

"Including the Championship last year, we’ve had some really tight games against them - so we look forward to this one as well. We can hurt them and that second half performance was encouraging especially.”

Tactically, Edwards' praise for the former Manchester City defender's group. Last season's second-tier canter to victory reaped 87 league goals. While the margins have been finer and less forgiving this term - traveling Town's boss explained further how the Turf Moor residents can hurt opposing teams.

“Obviously, they can control a game really well. They’ll look to unbalance you, they’ll look to go out and get behind you quickly at every opportunity. They’ve got real weapons and speed on that top line. They’ve got a number of different ways to try and build and move you about. They can create different shapes, in terms of their build up, but I think they’ve probably got a little more variation in their play. Now, I think if you come on to them, they can miss it (the press) quickly and they’ve got some good movements and ways of breaking that down as well. They’re quite a complicated team to play against.”

An added incentive of this game, is the pressure applied to Everton who play on Sunday. Edwards offered an assured outlook towards the Toffees who have will no doubt be watching from Merseyside.

"We see every game as an opportunity to get three points and this is the next one. If we do, then great. We can jump up a little bit for a few hours at least. But there’s a long way to go isn’t there as well this season? So, it is just concentrate on this next one. It’s a good challenge for us, certainly.”