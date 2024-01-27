An entertaining FA Cup tie between Premier League sides Sheffield United and Brighton ended with six goals including a Joao Pedro hat-trick, as Roberto De Zerbi's side won 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round.

The hosts were unable to make a comeback after coming from two goals down to equalise after a stunning Facundo Buonanotte opener.

Brighton steered clear of the home side in the second half where Joao Pedro scored his second penalty before making it a hat-trick before Danny Welbeck scored in added time to finish the game off.

Story of the Match:

Bramall Lane was the setting for Brighton who were aiming to improve their impressive domestic and European form and put their name in the hat for the fifth round.

Chris Wilder's side were searching for a positive in a relatively dismal season and to improve fortunes with a cup run.

Both teams were up for an expansive game where space would be left behind for chances and a constant flow of attacks which set up an entertaining game.

It was a stunner from Facundo Buonanotte which began the flurry of goals. A clever dribble in the midfield set up the opportunity for a powerful left-footed shot into the top right corner.

Joao Pedro surged into the Sheffield United box before being dragged down by Jayden Bogle and earning a penalty which he dispatched with ease to double the visitors' lead.

Blades battle back

Sheffield United were determined to not lie down and were creating threatening opportunities throughout the first half to threaten the advantage the Seagulls had.

Gustavo Hamer capitalised on a poor Bart Verbruggen parry and finished calmly to pull one back for the home side.

On the brink of half-time, William Osula met a Jayden Bogle cross which was deemed just onside after a lengthy VAR check and equalised for his first goal for the Blades.

The first half saw four goals and a mix of clinical attackers in front goal and poor defensive moments from both sides.

Only seven minutes after half-time, a bizarre handball by Jayden Bogle saw him concede his second penalty of the game which Joao Pedro scored with ease to put the visitors ahead once again.

Brighton were generally the more promising team throughout the game and appeared to have a greater understanding than their opposition.

The hosts made changes to try and refresh the attack and match the quality of the opposition but they appeared inferior for large amounts of the contest.

Sheffield United continued to press and create chances but were unable to defend the potent Brighton attack.

Joao Pedro secured his hat-trick in the 67th minute after a powerful right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to beat Ivo Grbic to put Sheffield United out of reach.

The home fans became restless following the fourth goal of the visitors and Brighton was able to manage the game and hold possession to prevent chances.

The Seagulls' ruthlessness saw Danny Welbeck add a fifth in stoppage time to finish off a dramatic game at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United will now have full focus on Premier League survival in which they face an uphill battle under Chris Wilder following the defeat and end of their FA Cup campaign.

Whereas Roberto de Zerbi will be looking to go deep in the competition and challenge in multiple competitions heading into the business end of the season.

Player of the Match: Joao Pedro

Another crucial set of goals from Brighton’s primary goal outlet was crucial in a day which could have been made more difficult.

Albeit two of those three goals were penalties his inclusion in the build-up of Brighton’s attack is essential to the sheer number of goals which Roberto de Zerbi’s side are scoring this season.

The Brazilian’s goals are proving crucial in the success of the Seagulls and remain so for the rest of the season, his performance was crucial to the win for the visitors today.