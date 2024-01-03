West Ham 0-0 Brighton: Post-Match Player Ratings

Brighton and Hove Albion finally secured a Premier League clean sheet after 23 consecutive matches but could not produce the quality needed to beat West Ham.

On an evening dominated by the Seagulls, 11 of the 13 outfield players used by Roberto De Zerbi had an effort on goal, but aside from two brilliant chances for Pascal Gross never truly looked like breaking the deadlock.

West Ham’s best chance came when an offside Jarrod Bowen forced Jason Steele to tip onto the post, reflecting a night of slim pickings for the Hammers.

Both teams had reasons to be cheerful upon full-time, however, with some performances helping ease headaches as explained below.

Alphonse Areola – 9

Having lost his starting berth while out injured, Hammers goalkeeper Areola went some way to reconfirming his position above Łukasz Fabiański against Brighton.

The Frenchman made eight saves on the night, holding his nerve on every occasion his defence saw a chink in its armour exposed, including when Gross evaded marking in the first half and when Adam Lallana turned and shot late on.

He stood tall at set pieces and was alert throughout to earn his fourth clean sheet of the league season.

Ben Johnson – 7

On his first Premier League start of the season, the oft-forgotten Johnson was tasked with a different task by boss Moyes.

Being told to burst down the right at any chance in the first half, the English youngster did a reasonable job of showing energy and industry, and with a little more luck could have had a stab at goal.

His job became more defensive in the second half and he sacrificed plenty for his team.

Konstantinos Mavropanos – 7

While he missed a very presentable chance with a close-range header, West Ham’s Greek centre-back showed he was growing into his role at the club in this meeting.

A smart interception in the dying minutes showed great vision and spurred the hosts on to see out the game.

Angelo Ogbonna – 7

As skipper for the night, Ogbonna showed his side the way to a gritty point.

His four clearances suggest an evening of shanking the ball away, but his 91 per cent pass completion shows the former Juventus defender has more class than that.

At 35 years of age, it was a vintage performance.

Emerson Palmieri – 7

Usually the more offensive of West Ham’s full-backs, Emerson took a more restrained role but was the constant outball when his side played out from the back.

His team-high 72 touches showed the faith his boss and teammates have in him, and his role was priceless to secure the draw.

Edson Álvarez – 7

Wasteful when he was in the Brighton box, but as a breaker in front of the Hammers' defence, Álvarez was immense.

That could pretty much be a summation of the Mexican’s Hammers career, with just one assist and no goals from his 17 league appearances this season, but David Moyes would not change a thing.

A whopping seven successful tackles from eight attempts was worthy of acclaim alone.

James Ward-Prowse – 6

A rare off-game for Ward-Prowse, who was forced to play so deep that he must have been wondering if there was an error in the team sheet.

The former Southampton man became more important in the second half, but his creative capacity was limited and his set pieces were forgettable.

Pablo Fornals – 5

Starting in the absence of Mohammed Kudus, Fornals showed his limitations as a squad player in a rusty performance.

Applied himself in the defensive effort but lacked any real quality up front.

Tomáš Souček– 5

Guilty of a terrible miss as Pervis Estupiñán charged back to put him off in the second half, and like his other midfielders was more useful in defence.

Typically combative, but a 71 per cent pass accuracy was poor the day after signing a contract extension to summer 2027.

Saïd Benrahma – 5

Seemingly in the final throes of his Hammers career, Benrahma is still yet to score in any competition this season and has completed a full 90 minutes only three times across 21 appearances.

It is not good enough for a side trying to qualify for Europe again next season, as his paltry shot off target from this game attested.

Jarrod Bowen – 8

The only glimmers of attacking quality for the hosts came from Bowen, who on another night could have stolen the game.

He was unfortunate to have stepped offside for his best chance, while he busied himself throughout by tracking back and harrying Brighton’s midfielders to retrieve possession.

Just lacked an able assistant, which will worry Hammers fans while Lucas Paquetá is unavailable.

Substitutes:

Divin Mubama – 5

Had a thankless task chasing down lost causes, but did not complain in another 20-minute cameo that showed the faith Moyes has in him.

Jason Steele – 7

It was not one of Steele’s busiest nights, but after an opening five months of the season that have rarely been quiet, he would take that.

His distribution was precise and he was alert to stop efforts from Bowen, Ward-Prowse and Fornals, but he was not truly tested enough.

Jack Hinshelwood – 9

Another outstanding display of versatility and composure from an incredible young professional.

The 18-year-old was the busiest man on the pitch shuttling down the right flank, carrying possession forwards and twice going close to breaking the deadlock in the second half.

Entrusted with a role on the right of a back three to finish the game, it was marvellous to see Hinshelwood take such responsibility at this stage of his Albion career.

Adam Webster – 7

Rushed back from his two-month lay-off with an unspecified injury to start this match, the much-maligned Webster responded with a perfectly settled performance.

The 28-year-old was cool on the ball, did not panic when Bowen applied pressure and brought an added threat at set pieces, so it was a shame to see him forced off after 74 minutes with what could be another setback.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8

Thriving in his role as the more expansive of Brighton’s centre-halves, van Hecke followed up all his brilliant recent performances with another controlled evening at the London Stadium.

He dared not burst out of defence too many times, knowing the threat West Ham posed on the counter, but made a difference on the few occasions he did.

Pervis Estupiñán – 7

More restrained than against Spurs, Estupiñán had to do a bit of everything on the left flank.

He shielded his centre-backs when the hosts tried attacking down the right, combined beautifully with James Milner to play out and occasionally burst forward to create imbalances in the box.

It did not quite work on this occasion, but how reassuring it is for Brighton fans to have him back.

Pascal Gross – 7

Gross is deducted a point for his misses, which were the difference between one point and three for the Seagulls in East London.

He was fabulously creative as always and a real leader as captain, but his header should have had far more power in the first half and his leg was just awkwardly contorted late on. So close, but so far.

Billy Gilmour – 8

Excellent as ever, and there is little else that needs to be said about the flying Scotsman.

He is cruising at this stage, and gaining confidence with every masterclass he gives.

James Milner – 7

Playing from the left of the midfield, Milner recreated the days of old with a robust, sometimes tricky wing display.

He trusts his instincts entirely at 37 years old, and with a display that combined dangerous crosses, tireless running and defensive graft, he deserves all the praise possible.

Facundo Buonanotte – 6

A performance of promise, but no end product on this occasion.

The young Argentine can be the fastest man on the pitch on his day, and as Ben Johnson found out by taking an early booking, it is unwise to stop him in full flow.

Taken off in the second half as his impact waned.

João Pedro – 6

Not the Brazilian’s greatest night, but after taking a blow to his foot in the first half, it was impressive how Pedro recovered.

He became better as the night went on and could have had an assist for his ball into Hinshelwood, while he was disappointed to shoot straight at Areola after beating three men.

Danny Welbeck – 7

Threatening whenever he had the ball and an ever-willing runner without it.

Welbeck clearly loves his role under De Zerbi and would do anything for the side, including knowing when the time was right to give way after his efforts had hit a roadblock in Areola.

Substitutes:

Evan Ferguson – 6

Replaced Welbeck and picked up where his elder left off, but just lacked a little quality to find the breakthrough.

His best effort flew wide and he had another chance when he miscued a backheel, so this will be another learning experience.

Jakub Moder – 7

Surprised many by fearlessly charging down the right touchline in the final 20 minutes, having been expected to play as an auxiliary centre-back.

It was a scary sight for the West Ham backline, reminiscent of Dan Burn’s time on the Brighton left. For that alone, Moder deserves a decent score.

Adam Lallana – 7

Drifted into all the little pockets of space in the final third as he does, and almost won the game with his low effort that was curling towards the bottom corner.

Areola denied him, but the Englishman did exactly what he was asked to do on a night of fine margins.