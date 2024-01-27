The ‘magic of the FA Cup’ is a phrase so commonly used to describe the competition and this year, it couldn’t be truer, with sixth-tier Maidstone United’s triumph a perfect example.

This round, the draw has provided exactly that for League Two’s Newport County, with the potential to cause one of the competition’s biggest upsets over European giants Manchester United.

Newport’s FA Cup journey so far has been turbulent, with National League sides Barnet and Eastleigh both forcing replays through late equalisers however, with the support of an away crowd in both fixtures, the Exiles dispatched their opposition comfortably.

The hosts also enter the contest with a seven-game unbeaten streak, even defeating the high-flying Wrexham 1-0, courtesy of a Seb Palmer Houlden header last time out.

As expected, Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the previous round, despite registering 33 shots throughout the game. Last week, the Red Devils also shared the points with Tottenham after playing out a thrilling 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Team News

Newport County:

Newport manager, Graham Coughlan, faces the tough task of squad selection for this dream of an FA Cup tie, however it is likely that a much-unchanged starting lineup will be sported in the fixture.

Matt Baker has recently returned from injury although he may have to settle for a place on the bench alongside recently unused substitutes Harrison Bright, Kyle Jameson and Nelson Sanca.

Rodney Parade could also welcome their latest signing this weekend, striker Luke Jephcott, after arriving from St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Following spells at Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, the Exiles’ latest star will hope to add to their attacking firepower.

Manchester United:

For Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Turkish international Altay Bayindir will be awarded with his first start for the club since signing in the summer, with Andre Onana still participating in AFCON.

This week, it was revealed that Anthony Martial will be out for 10 weeks after a groin injury and doubt remains over Marcus Rashford due to reports of illness.

Sunday’s fixture could also see the return of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez with the latter a used substitute against Tottenham, supported by the defensive reinforcements of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire back in training.

Predicted lineups

Newport County:

Townsend; McLoughlin, Clarke, Bennett, Delaney, Lewis; Morris, Charsley, Wildig; Evans, Houlden

Manchester United:

Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Key Players

Will Evans:

Newport’s top scorer, Will Evans, has featured in every game so far this season (28) and boasts an impressive 15 goals, whilst also enjoying a newly adopted role as a striker despite joining as a left wing-back.

The farmer turned footballer’s talent had earned him a call-up for the Wales C team before becoming a full-time professional at Newport County, with a career only consisting of spells with Cardiff Metropolitan University’s team and Bala Town in the Cymru Premier League.

The 26-year-old is a proven goal scorer and will be expected to rise to the occasion against top opposition, after firing home against Eastleigh with a clean near-post finish in the previous round.

Kobbie Mainoo:

At only 18 years old, Kobbie Mainoo is shaping up to be a superstar in the Manchester United midfield.

After breaking into the squad this season, the teenage sensation has cemented himself as a starter under Erik Ten Hag, following an injury to Casemiro in November.

Mainoo’s ability to orchestrate the play and pick up pockets of space has earnt plaudits from footballing fans and pundits alike, praising another impressive academy talent.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at Rodney Parade in Newport.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday 28th January.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on BBC One and also available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.