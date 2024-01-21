Sheffield United scored a dramatic stoppage time to rescue a point against West Ham at Bramall Lane.

Both teams went down to ten men late on, with the hosts scoring from the spot in the dying moments through Oli McBurnie.

West Ham led twice during the game with goals from Maxwel Cornet and James-Ward Prowse but they were unable to secure the three points.

The Blades remain bottom of the league while the visitors were unable to close the gap to fifth place.

Wes Foderingham – 6

The goalkeeper was not called into action too often due to the lack of West Ham chances but was relatively mistake-free and could not have done much to prevent either of the goals.

Jayden Bogle – 5

A quiet afternoon for Bogle on the right-hand side for the home side, who was inaccurate with his crosses and lacked creativity.

Anel Ahmedhodžić - 6

The Bosnian had to deny the potent West Ham attack and remain positional disciplined. He was successful in his duels but earned a yellow card late in the second half.

Jack Robinson – 6

Proved his experience in Chris Wilder’s defence and commanded the back line to prevent a damaging afternoon for the Blades.

Aaron Trusty - 5

Started in an unnatural left back and was relatively wasteful in possession and looked uncomfortable throughout the game. The Arsenal loanee was substituted in the 80th minute.

Vinicius Souza – 7

Operated well in the deep role in midfield and carried the ball forward successfully to increase chance creation for the hosts. The Brazilian was one of the more influential players for Sheffield United today.

Gustavo Hamer – 4

A wasteful performance from Hamer which included giving away the penalty that was close to costing all three points for his side. The Dutchman was booked before committing the penalty.

Andre Brooks – 5

An anonymous performance from Brooks who appeared inexperienced in midfield for the home team. Brooks was also booked during the game.

James McAtee – 7

A promising figure on the right-hand side, McAtee cut inside with the intention to create chances and appeared to be one of the only players to trouble the regimented West Ham defence.

Ben Brereton Diaz – 7

Scored his first goal since May and a crucial equaliser as he found the roof of the net just short of halftime. He was substituted in the 67th minute and appeared fatigued, but a crucial contribution for Wilder’s side.

William Osula - 4

A poor performance up top and was taken off at half-time. Had little to no impact on the game and missed a big chance.

Substitutes:

Oliver McBurnie – 7

Did not exactly change the game in the second half but took the last-minute penalty with composure to earn a point.

Rhian Brewster – 0

A shocking and unnecessary challenge which unquestionably warrants a three-game ban. It was a poor decision which could have prevented Sheffield United from earning a draw.

Cameron Archer - N/A

Barely had a touch after coming on after the half-hour mark.

Rhys Norrington-Davies - N/A

Came on in the 80th minute and did not have any chance to make an impact.

Oliver Norwood – N/A

Also came on in the 80th minute and had little chance to make a change.

Alphonse Areola – 4 Lacked the ability to command his box on several occasions today and conceded an unnecessary penalty in the last minute. Not Areola’s finest effort.

Vladimír Coufal – 3

Coufal was unlucky to be booked for dissent following his reaction to Brewster’s challenge, but the second yellow was uncharacteristically nonsensical from an experienced Premier League full-back.

Konstantinos Mavropanos – 5

Stepped in and had a quietly solid performance as a centre-back for the visitors. Neither put a foot wrong nor made any contribution to the game.

Kurt Zouma – 4

The West Ham captain was underwhelming and inaccurate with passing in defence. He was sloppy on numerous occasions and failed to keep the opposition out who are not particularly prolific.

Emerson – 6

Battled well against a tricky customer in McAtee today and prevented a few dangerous chances for the hosts from materialising.

Maxwel Cornet – 7

Took a difficult volley fantastically to open the scoring in the first half failed to make an impression on the remainder of the game and was subsequently substituted in the second half.

Tomáš Souček – 6

Not the most memorable display in midfield from the Czech international but was successful in most ground and ariel duels during the game and drew a couple of fouls.

James Ward-Prowse – 8

By far the most influential player in West Ham’s team which has a host of absences. Scored his penalty well in the second half and linked up well between the middle and final third. The most impressive player on the pitch.

Pablo Fornals – 5

Barely had a sniff in front of goal and was dispossessed a fair amount in an easily forgettable game for Fornals.

Danny Ings – 6

Showed glimpses of his former goal-scoring self but was unable and unfortunate not to find the net on a few occasions today. Won the penalty for West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen – 6

A few promising moments from one of West Ham’s best players this season but did not find the target today. He was isolated on many occasions today.

Substitutes:

Ben Johnson – 6

Made a cameo in midfield and did not appear completely unnatural for the Hammers but failed to contribute anything from the bench.

Divin Mubama - N/A

A stoppage-time substitute who had no chance to make an impact

Lukasz Fabianski – N/A

Came on for the penalty and was unable to stop it. It would be too harsh to judge him on one moment.