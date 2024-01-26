Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said he admired Jurgen Klopp and could not confirm any news on an extension of his contract as he is being linked with the Liverpool job.

The Seagulls boss, who is second favourite in the initial bookies’ odds to replace Klopp at the end of the season, was generally coy about his future as he was pressed on the sudden availability of the role in the summer.

Elsewhere, De Zerbi offered updates on Ansu Fati, Igor Julio and Julio Enciso, as well as placing praise on upcoming opponents Sheffield United.

The Seagulls take on the Blades in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, with De Zerbi’s side looking to replicate a run to the Semi-Finals last season.

Klopp’s legacy praised

With any thunder about transfer news or player fitness stolen by Klopp’s surprise announcement from Anfield on Friday morning, the big news of the press conference turned to De Zerbi’s relationship with the German.

The general tone was one of complete deference.

“I’m very sad because if he changes league, the Premier League is losing one of the best coaches in the world,” De Zerbi said.

“I consider Klopp, [Pep] Guardiola, [Carlo] Ancelotti and [Marcelo] Bielsa some of the best coaches in the world and I’m sad about [the news].”

With Klopp citing fatigue as the main reason for his decision to step down in the summer, De Zerbi – another famously passionate manager – was asked about the same theme.

“It’s very tough – you need energy. You have to push every day you have to keep the be able to improve day by day,” said the Italian.

“You have to study because you can't stop your improvement, you can’t stop your study to the new the new game, the new coaches, the new idea; football is developing and if you don't work with the right energy you'll lose other things.”

On whether he had been approached about the role, however, De Zerbi was much more reticent to answer.

“There isn’t news about my contract, but my focus is just on the last part of the season,” said De Zerbi.

“We are going to compete and play in a historic part of the season. We are competing in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season, we are playing in the Round of 16 in the Europa League, and we’re competing in the FA Cup.

“I will keep my eyes on my team,” he added.

Big players returning

After the news about Klopp, attention turned to which players would be available for the Seagulls’ trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

While positive news was expected on the whole, De Zerbi urged patience with one key player.

“Ansu Fati is not ready yet and we do not want to take a risk with him,” said De Zerbi.

“Igor [Julio] is good. He is better and he can play.”

Another absentee, Julio Enciso, was discussed after he was seen continuing his rehabilitation with on-pitch training this week.

“I’m seeing [Enciso] with a smile, happy, and this is very good for us,” said De Zerbi.

“It is the same for Mitoma, Adingra, and Ansu Fati. We are pushing, we are working well. I would like to have the complete squad.”

With Igor back now and at least four players expected back in the next two to three weeks, De Zerbi also voiced his excitement about having almost a full squad to choose from.

“I’m excited to make mistakes when I have to decide the starting XI,” said the Italian.

“But I want to make mistakes. I want this possibility to make mistakes because if you have 13 or 14 players, it is too easy.”

Blades hailed as a huge test

After a run to the FA Cup Semi-Finals in De Zerbi’s first season, Brighton are tipped to again go far in the competition if they can survive a tough trip to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United also made the Semi-Finals in 2022-23 and had a fantastic cup pedigree during manager Chris Wilder’s first spell with the club, so are considered to be a tough test in Brighton’s aims.

“Tomorrow will be another very tough, especially away. But to reach the targets, you have to win difficult games,” said De Zerbi.

“We know the level of difficulty of the game. We have to play our best, otherwise, we will lose the game.”

With De Zerbi’s only previous trophies in management coming in cup competitions with Foggia and Shakhtar Donetsk, his best opportunity for success with Brighton may come in the FA Cup too.

On the oldest cup competition in the world, the Italian was full of praise.

“I understood the importance of the FA Cup as soon as I started to live in the UK,” he said.

“I would like to reach the Semi-Final or the Final of the FA Cup. I know the difficulty of that.”

Further additions unlikely

Having been quoted as saying he wanted ‘three or four’ additions during the January transfer window, De Zerbi was also asked about the remaining time of a window in which Valentin Barco has signed, but further additions have seemed far away.

“I said my opinion before the transfer market started and it's not my work,” said De Zerbi.

“My work is on the pitch to organise my team in the next games and it's not my business. We will see how we finish the transfer market.”

On his relationship with technical director David Weir and head of recruitment Sam Jewell, however, De Zerbi was very positive about their impact on the club.

“We have a great relationship. David is always ready to help to meet with my staff,” said De Zerbi.

“And with Sam, I have a big confidence and big respect for him. I think he's very good at his work. He knows all players and we spend a lot of time explaining my idea on the pitch because they have to understand in the best way our idea.

“And about David Weir, we have our offices very close. He comes into my meetings when I have a meeting with the players and we have a very good relationship.”