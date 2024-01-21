In the headline clash of the opening 2024 gameweek in the Women's Super League, Chelsea were once against inspired by Lauren James at Stamford Bridge, as a hat trick from Chelsea's Number 10 pulled them past Manchester United as they moved ten points clear of the Manchester side,

Lauren James = World Class:

If for whatever reason, you doubted the ability of Lauren James, then the first half especially at Stamford Bridge showed that she is undoubtedly. world class.

Against her former club of all opponents, she put the Red Devils to the sword, tearing their defence apart time and time again, with two unbelievable goals to show for it too.

Her first, was a lovely, outside of the boot, 'travela' effort when a loose ball found her and she cushioned the ball past Earps with the outside of her boot just four minutes into the game.

Her second was about as vintage Lauren James as you can get. Running onto a wonderfully clipped through ball from Bjorn, she smashed a first time volley into the back of the United net, leaving the visitors dumbfounded but the hosts in delirium.

She even injected a bit of needle into the clash after her first. She was boo'd by the travelling United support just two minutes in, then decided to celebrate infront of those that boo'd her a couple of minutes later when she put Chelsea ahead.

She cooly secured her hat trick with six minutes remaning, making it back to back WSL hat tricks at Stamford Bridge, following her superb performance against Liverpool in November.

Bjorn's assured Stamford Bridge debut:

When players move to a so called 'bigger club', the lights and pressure can sometimes get to certain footballers. However with Nathalie Bjorn, it certainly doesn't appear to have affected her in her early Chelsea days.

Bjorn was introduced and played extra time in the cup win against West Ham, with Emma Hayes citing the leadership she brought to the pitch in her programme notes for the Manchester United clash.

Bjorn showed that leadership in bucket loads as she partnered Kadeisha Buchanan at the back for the Blues, seemingly passing on the calmness and coolness to the sometimes erratic Canadian.

The underlying stats from her performance too make for heavily encouraging reading from a Chelsea perspective. 84% pass accuracy and winning all but one opf her ground duels, she seemed to be an impenetrable object that United couldn't break.

She even managed to bag herself an assist, quickly catching United off guard with a clever and quick free kick in behind the United defence that James finished off with aplomb.

The former Everton defender seems to have taken to Chelsea like a duck to water, which will surely only impress Hayes snd her team mates going forward.

United lack required intensity:

For whatever the reason is, it looked like, for large portions of the game, that Manchester United lacked the required intensity needed in a game of this magnitude,

Before kick off, United were seven points behind leaders Chelsea, with Skinner adamant they would cut the gap. but after that performance, he will be scratching his head.

Contrast this to The Blues' intensity, which saw them chase every ball and was well encapsulated in one particular passage of play, when Mia Fishel forced Maya KLe Tissier into a mistake and Guro Reiten immediately raised her hands to applaud her team mate.

This was a 'black and white' difference to United, with the players throwing arms around, looking to pass responsibility to others and seemingly angry with eachother,

The latter point was once again encapsulated in a single phase, when Maya Le Tissier had to charge out of position to win a header over on the right touch line, before shouting towards her forwards, Geyse and Garcia who occupiued the right flank at that time, to challenge for the ball more, we've left out the expletive for your imagination!

Pressure beginning to crank up on Marc Skinner:

For a while, it's been a constant rumbling among fcertain sections of the Manchester United fanbase, but the pressure and the cracks towards Marc Skinner might finally be rearing it's head towards the United boss.

Chants of "we want Skinner out" were heard from the away end towards the end of the game and whilst they continued for only a couple of minutes, they certainly were loud enough for the United gaffer to hear.

His anger seemed to be directed at the referee for not awarding his side a penalty after a challenge on Leah Galton went unpunished by Abigail Byrne, which was to the heavy displeasure of the United manager and his coaching staff.

Eyebrows were raised before kick off even, with Nikita Parris named on the bench, with plenty of United fans questioning why their top scorer was named amongst the substitutes.

It's decisions like that, that when they come off it's a masterstroke, but ir backfired, further raising the heat on the already under pressure boss.