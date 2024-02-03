The South Coast will be the end destination for Nottingham Forest this weekend, as they're headed for the Vitality Stadium where they face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo shared his thoughts with press ahead of the clash.

The Reds' boss will be hoping this encounter is not a case of déjà vu, having lost his opening game as Forest manager 3-2 at the hands of Bournemouth a little more than a month ago.

A Dominic Solanke hat-trick and Robert Jones showing Willy Bolly a second yellow under questionable circumstances - to put it mildly - ensured it was not a dull occasion as the Cherries travelled back from Nottingham with all three points.

The Reds' squad has changed since the home fixture, with missing players due to AFCON, injuries and a number of incomings and outgoings in the January transfer market.

It was a busy last couple of days of the window for the Reds.

Midfielder Gio Reyna arrived at the City Ground on loan from Borussia Dortmund, 18-year-old Rodrigo Ribeiro was also on loan - but also has an option to buy from Sporting CP and Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels arrived from Racing Club De Strasbourg on a permanent deal.

Midfielder Orel Mangala has left the Reds on a loan to buy deal to Lyon, as well as other departing players such as Scott McKenna (loan), Emmanuel Dennis (loan), Brandon Aguilera (loan), Ethan Horvath (permanent) and Serge Aurier (permanent).

In the midst of this, Espírito Santo insisted: "I think we can compete better."

Building on the Last Game

The Reds lost 2-1 to Arsenal during midweek on Trentside, but not through lack of trying with a late flurry of Forest attacks and an 89th minute goal from Taiwo Awoniyi.

Evidently, Nuno had ruminated the game and had mixed feelings on the performance.

Relaying the positives, Nuno noted: "We played a very good team, I think we were defensively balanced and organised."

However, he also acknowledged areas of the game his side need to improve, saying: "We made some mistakes that really cost us."

"We have to improve on our ball possession in our offensive process and Bournemouth is a chance to do it."

Speaking on the improvements made so far, he said: "We have good performances and not-so-good performances, it's football."

"What I see is the commitment and the will to improve, that is the more important [thing]."

Transfer Window

When questioned on what looks to be the most significant departure of the window, Orel Mangala, Nuno said: "I think it was a good situation for the club... a good negotiation."

"We have options in the midfield situation and we wish Orel all the best luck in the world."

The transfer window is closed in the majority of Europe, Serge Aurier completed a move to Galatasaray on Friday and the open markets could still be of interest to the Reds' head coach as he looks to trim his squad, stating "[It is] our concern to find the best solution for everybody who had options to go out."

"We will wait and see how things end."

Barring goalkeeper Matz Sels, the arrivals in the transfer window look to boost the attacking prowess at the club. Nuno said: "I think we are more balanced, we have more options in attack; it's important for us to keep them fit."



"[Gio Reyna] is a very good player with a lot of potential. He can play in wide areas and he can play central."

"[Rodrigo Ribeiro] is a young player with quality, so it is up to us to try to improve him and see that he becomes a valid option for us."

The signing of Sels is an attempt to solve what has been an achilles heel for the Reds in the goalkeeping department, with fans growing frustrated at the recent performances of Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Speaking on the addition Nuno stated: "Matz is here because he is a good goalkeeper, he is experienced, playing regularly and gives us another option and it is up to us to decide which is the moment."

The Opposition

The Cherries have completed their own climb off the foot of the Premier League table and drew 1-1 on their travels to West Ham last time out. Nuno spoke about Bournemouth saying: "We have experienced them at the City Ground, so that gives us the basis to analyse and not repeat the same mistakes."

"We're going to face a very good team, they are intense."

"We have to minimise our mistakes and be better with the ball going forward."

The Table

Following the midweek results, Forest now sit only two points above Everton, who top off the relegation zone. The Reds will be hoping to travel back from Bournemouth with points in the bag to avoid dropping into the bottom three.

However, Nuno insists: "We are trying to abstract ourselves from the table and focus on the job. The table is not what guides us."

"The pressure is about the games themselves, and the need to improve as a team."

In the realms of this situation, Nuno recognised the importance of keeping his players concentrated: "There is so much noise going around at this moment in football. Ignore it and focus on your task."