Everton have seemingly been distracted by the financial fair play issues they are facing off the field, picking up just two points from their last five matches. The Toffees last win in the league came against Burnley on the 16th of December. This form combined with the ten-point deduction Sean Dyche's men received, has seen them drop into the relegation zone, below Luton Town.

Tottenham on the other hand, have taken 19 points from their last eight games and have leapfrogged Aston Villa into fourth place. Spurs went behind to Brentford on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but came back from behind to take three important points. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for victory on Saturday to ensure they finish the weekend in the top four.

The two sides faced off in December in North London, with Spurs coming out on top by two goals to one. Although the hosts took the points, Everton were on top for the majority of the game and were inches away from a late equaliser, with Guglielmo Vicario just about keeping the ball out from Arnaut Danjuma's strike.

Everton supporters are planning a protest against the Premier League following their recent points deduction and the visitors will have to deal with a hostile atmosphere at Goodison.

Tactics

Spurs have been lining up in the same way all season and Postecoglou has stuck to his attacking principles, no matter the opponent or situation. The visitors set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with both fullbacks Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro inverting inside to create the extra man in midfield.

The Lilywhites aim to get the ball to their wingers, who usually stay very wide and then they look for cutbacks into the box for Richarlison or midfielders running into the box. Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson displayed this tactic perfectly against Brentford for the second goal, with Werner setting up his opposite winger to tap the ball in. Werner also created the first goal, cutting the ball back for Udogie to strike past Mark Flekken.

Everton also look to score goals by utilising crosses from wide, with Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison constantly looking to beat their man and cross the ball towards Dominic Calvert-Lewin or a midfielder like Abdoulaye Doucoure running into the box.

The Toffees will look to stay very compact, with full-backs staying quite deep and they will attempt to counter-attack when the ball is won back from the opposition. Dyche's side had a lot of joy with this tactic when they visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December, exploiting Spurs' highline.

Where can the sides exploit each other?

Everton's defence is not the quickest, particularly if Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko are on either flank. Spurs will be able to find joy down the wings with the pace of Werner and Johnson, who will both be full of confidence following their performances midweek. Brentford played in a low block with many players behind the ball and Everton will play in a similar style; the key to unlocking the Bees' defence on Wednesday was speed on the wings.

James Maddison returned to the side midweek following a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury sustained in November. Another way Spurs can get at the Toffees is by Maddison picking up the ball in the pockets and dictating the game, as he did in the majority of games before his injury.

The visitors have conceded in the majority of games this season, due to their attacking style and high line. Everton will know that if they are able to stay compact and frustrate Spurs, then there will be chances available for them to score. Porro and Udogie spend the majority of matches in midfield and therefore, often there is huge amount of space left for wingers to attack. Getting the ball forward to Harrison and McNeil will be Everton's best chance of scoring.

Postecoglou's side have a very good record this season for defending set pieces, but do have a relatively short side and Everton will look to put lots of balls on top of Vicario. James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin are very physical and will provide a tough test for Spurs' defenders from set pieces.

Key match up

This game will be decided down the flanks for both teams, with both sides wingers being pivotal to create chances. Whoever gets the most joy out of Werner and Johnson or Harrison and McNeil will go a long way to ensuring their side pick up a good result.

Johnson has had a mixed start to life at Spurs, following his £47.5 million move from Nottingham Forest. The winger has looked very promising, scoring twice and getting four assists. However, some fans have been critical of the Welsh international as of late for having a lack of confidence and being wasteful in the final third. Johnson is young and still adjusting to Postecoglou's football, but his raw assets are enough to terrify most Premier League defenders and Coleman or whoever starts for Everton will have their hands full on Saturday.

Many raised an eyebrow when they saw Tottenham bring in former Chelsea forward Werner in the January window on an initial loan until the end of the season. The German has been very impressive so far, picking up two assists in two league games and has provided much needed cover for the absent Son Heung-Min. One of the criticisms of Werner previously has been his finishing, but Postecoglou using him predominantly on the left seems to be utilising the forward's tools best.

McNeil has been vital for Everton this season and one of their biggest attacking outlets. The former Burnley forward has scored two goals and gathered four assists, including a winner against Nottingham Forest in December. The English winger is the perfect fit for a Sean Dyche team, as his relentless running helps a lot defensively as well.

Harrison has also scored two goals this season for the Toffees, against Bournemouth and Manchester City, whilst also picking up three assists. The former Leeds winger is blessed with a bit more speed than McNeil and will look to charge into the space that Udogie will leave behind when he inverts into midfield.