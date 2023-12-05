Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

On Wednesday evening Fulham will be hosts to a struggling Nottingham Forest side, in a game that both teams will be seeing as a must-win in order to climb the table.

Fulham currently sit in 14th position in the Premier League after a thrilling 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Sitting just two-points below them is Forest, who come into the game after a disappointing loss to Everton at the City Ground.

Last time out between the sides saw a 2-0 victory for Fulham at Craven Cottage. Goals that day came from Manor Solomon and Willian, a key player in the Fulham squad this season.

Steve Cooper will see this match as a must-win if he wants to ensure he keeps his role at Forest. After a recent run of extremely poor form for the Reds, Cooper has faced some speculation about how much longer he will be in his role at the club if results do not improve.

Fulham will feel they have the upper hand ahead of the game, winning seven of the last nine meetings against Forest, including both games in last year's Premier League campaign.

Nottingham Forest have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last 11 league games against Fulham, which was a 1-0 win at The Cottage back in April 2022.

Team News

No fresh injury concerns came about for Fulham during their loss to Liverpool. Joao Palhinha returned from a domestic suspension, meaning that Silva should only be without three known absentees for their midweek fixture.

Adama Traore (hamstring), Issa Diop (ankle) and Rodrigo Muniz (knee) are not expected to make their comebacks yet, but all three are expected to return before the New Year; they could even be back for the weekend's game with West Ham.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper has not had the best of luck with injuries this season, making the selection process a difficult task for the man in charge.

The manager has left everyone in the mist in terms of availability, but he confirmed that Willy Boly suffered a knock in the defeat to Everton, in addition to Danilo coming down with an illness this week.

"Murillo limped off and Chris Wood did well to get through the game as well with a hyper extended knee in the first half," Cooper added.

Likely line-ups

Fulham

Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jiminez.

Nottingham Forest

Vlachodimos; Aina, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Origi, Elanga.

Key Players

Fulham: Willian

Willian has now been seen to have a major role at Fulham for a couple of seasons. His experience in the game and his technical ability makes him a key asset to the Fulham squad.

He has now scored three goals in his last three Premier League home games this season.

Willian was the man that put his side 1-0 up against Nottingham Forest in the exact same fixture last season, making him one for Forest to keep their eyes on.

Nottingham Forest: Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga has played a vital role in an attacking sense for Forest this season, driving the ball past his opponents on the wing at almost every chance he gets.

He has been involved in 50% of Nottingham Forest's away goals this season with two goals and one assist.

The Swedish Youngster has showcased his talent this season in a Forest side that will be looking to better their overall performance this Wednesday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is going to be played at Craven Cottage, London.

What time is Kick-off?

Kick-off will be at 19:30 (GMT) on Wednesday, 6 December, 2023

How can I watch?

The game will be televised and available to watch through Prime Video at 19:30 on Wednesday night.