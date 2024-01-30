Manchester City will focus fully on reaching the Premier League summit following their FA Cup victory against Spurs.

Pep Guardiola will have his best players available again against Burnley and are five games unbeaten in the league heading into this game.

The Citizens currently sit in third place and are only five points off the top spot with a game in hand off the league leaders Liverpool.

Whereas Vincent Kompany revisits the Etihad as Burnley manager in a bid to dethrone the side he captained to Premier League trophies and improve hopes of Burnley retaining their league status.

The Clarets will be hoping to concede as few as possible goals, considering that they have conceded the second most goals in the Premier League this season (42 goals).

Burnley will be looking to build on the controversial draw against Luton Town last time out after conceding an unfortunate late equaliser.

The visitors remain in second bottom and will need to start finding points as they currently sit seven points away from safety in 17th place.

The reverse fixture at Turf Moor was the opening game of the league season with Man City convincingly coming out with a comfortable 3-0 victory, thanks to a Rodri goal and an Erling Haaland brace.

Team News



There is good news for Pep Guardiola who has Erling Haaland (foot) back available for selection.

Manuel Akanji (knee) is also available after returning to training this week after he was injured in the FA Cup fixture against Huddersfield earlier in January.

Man City have no fresh injury concerns for the game and have every player available, an advantage no other teams in the Premier League can boast at this moment.



The visitors continue to have absences and injuries with the list of unavailable players getting larger for the Clarets.

Nathan Redmond (knee) had a training injury and his season is over, Vincent Kompany confirmed in his press conference.

Luca Koleosho (knee) remains out for the remainder of this season. Charlie Taylor (Shoulder) sustained a shoulder injury earlier in the month and is still unavailable.

Jordan Beyer (thigh) and Hannes Delcroix (knock) are all doubts for the fixture but there could be some good news.

Sander Berge (Illness) and Aaron Ramsey (Illness) are also doubts for the game. David Datro Fofana is available for Vincent Kompany after signing on loan from Chelsea this month.

Likely Lineups



Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland.



Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Odobert, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Foster, Amdouni.

Key Players



The Portuguese midfielder has had a large hand in recent Manchester City goals such as last time out in the league against Newcastle and could be the catalyst to break Manchester City down.

Silva has a strong dribbling and passing ability which enables City to create chances at a greater rate and score goals from something out of nothing when the opposition defence is deploying a low block.

Whether he plays in a deeper or advanced role tomorrow, he could prove to be the player to break down the Clarets.



When Burnley has managed to get a result in the Premier League this season, Zeki Amdouni has generally contributed to a goal or assist.

The Swiss striker has scored four Premier League goals this season so far and has been the most prolific figure for the Clarets despite the struggle for goals.

The striker will be looking to add to his tally and assist the visitors in taking a result from the Etihad.

Match Details



Where is the game being played?

Manchester City are the home side with the game taking place at Etihad Stadium.



What time is kick-off?

The evening game is scheduled for 7:30 PM BST on Wednesday.



How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom.