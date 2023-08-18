Fulham vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Fulham face Brentford in the Premier League after positive game week one results which both sides will hope to keep going further into the season.

The Cottagers defeated Everton ​​​in an action-packed match on both sides of the pitch with the help of a Bernd Leno masterclass, as the German's nine saves lead Fulham to a clean sheet last weekend.

On the other hand, the Bees managed to secure a well-deserved draw against Tottenham.

There were chances for both teams to clinch the victory, but Brentford will be happy to have taken a point away from Ange Postecoglou's side.

This match will definitely be one to look out for this weekend and a tough game to predict, however Brentford are the favourites to win the game on their travels.

Since 2010, the two sides have met on 17 occasions.

Brentford have the advantage historically with eight victories compared to Fulham's six, and the three remaining games have ended all even.

Team News

Fulham

Fulham only have on absence in their squad, but it is a big one.

Defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha ​​​​remains on the side lines with a shoulder injury until later this month.

The Portuguese powerhouse is one of Marco Silva's ​​key players, and the base of Fulham's team.

Joao Palhinha celebrates Fulham's win against Leeds (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

His presence will be missed, but he remains the Cottagers' only absenntee.

Brentford

Thomas Frank has no injury concerns from his camp heading into this match.

Ivan Toney's suspension remains active until January of next year, but the Bees ​​​have managed surprisingly well without their talisman.

However, a change in formation is expected for this match, as Brentford will likely go back to their usual 4-3-3 formation.

With no disregard to Fulham, Frank generally utilises a 3-5-2 against the top teams and reverts back to a 4-3-3 in the rest of his games.

Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey will likely play as full-backs in a back four rather than high-flying wing backs.

Aaron Hickey talks to Rico Henry (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo would also change his position, going back to right-wing in an attacking trio rather than a centre forward in a front two with Yoanne Wissa.

There is no other team news from the Brentford camp at the moment.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham

Leno; Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete; Lukic, Reed; Willian, Reid, Wilson; Jimenez.

Brentford

Flekken; Henry, Pinnock, Ajer, Hickey; Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste; Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Mbeumo.

Key Players

Fulham- Tim Ream

Tim Ream in action for Fulham against Aston Villa (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

A player who often goes under the radar for Fulham is Tim Ream.

The American plays at the heart of Fulham's defence, and is an instrumental part of their side.

His calmness along the backline and ability on the ball makes him an extremely reliable centre half, who has earned praise from the likes of Pep Guardiola.

Despite being 35 -years-old, Ream is always available to put in a solid shift for the London club and even takes the captain's armband in the absence of Tom Cairney.

His experience and leadership is what makes him an obvious pick as Fulham's key player.

Brentford- Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo in action against Brighton (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League)

As mentioned earlier, Mbeumo can play a variety of roles in this Brentford team, with his preferred ones being at right-wing or leading the line.

He is an electric forward who, whilst his shooting could be improved, more than makes up for that with his excellent movement and understanding of space.

With Toney's absence due to his long-term suspension, Mbeumo is on penalty duties, as seen last week when he converted from the spot against Tottenham.

The Cameroonian has formed a dynamic duo with Wissa in attack and the two are an effective tandem that can also play in a front three when Mbeumo plays on the right.

Mbeumo will hope that he can make the difference against Fulham on Saturday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Craven Cottage in London, which has a capacity of 25,700.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday 19 August, 2023.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately this match will not be broadcasted live in the UK, but highlights will be uploaded onto both clubs' YouTube channels.